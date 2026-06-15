This Free Calculator App Is A Vault Hidden In Plain Sight

A new wave of apps is hitting the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and while parents may soon come to despise them, those that need to hide valuable information are sure to appreciate them. There are plenty of tech gadgets that actually protect one's privacy, and both Android and Apple offer their own security features, as well (though which one is safer than the other is debatable). However, be aware that there are now apps that hide content while disguising themselves as something innocent.

Known as "locker apps" or "vault apps," they're essentially applications designed to look like something inconspicuous (in this case, the stock Calculator app on a device), but users can enter a passcode that gives them the ability to store and access a variety of information, including apps, photos, and more. If you don't know the code, the app will act just like the program it's imitating, and some even offer the ability to snap a photo of anyone who might be trying to break in.

Considering some of these apps have panic options that revert the vault to a plain state, these tools can be a nightmare for parents. Yet for adults, vault apps can be an incredible safeguard for those needing to protect sensitive information. Individuals in unsafe environments may benefit in particular from the ability to hide certain information. Whether you need one or need to be on the lookout for one, we've got the details below.