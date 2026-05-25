11 Everyday Apps That Are Tracking Your Activity

Given that Instagram is a part of Meta, its tracking activities are worryingly similar to that of Facebook. Everything from your location to your browsing activity is used for targeted advertisements, which is why it's in your best interests to mitigate this data tracking as much as possible. Since Instagram's parent organization is the same as Facebook's, the steps to limit tracking are similar. Navigate to "Your activity off Meta technologies" from the app's settings to uncover a list of options similar to what we mentioned before. Disconnect any third-party services connected to Instagram and prevent any future activity from being used.

Along with this, people who want to peruse the data collected by Instagram can access its hidden features to download. After all, it's always good to be on top of the exact metrics that are being harvested on your end. From the "Accounts Center" tab, go to "Your information and permissions." You should see an option to "Export your information." From there, you can initiate the process to export your data, either on your phone or on a cloud service. Choose how much information you want to export, the time period when this data was harvested, its format, and overall media quality. This way, you'll figure out exactly how Instagram has tracked your activity, giving you the peace of mind that this data won't be used ever again... provided that you opted out of Meta's data tracking endeavors.