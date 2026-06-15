A Cray Supercomputer Created The 'Realistic' Special Effects In A Classic '80s Sci-Fi Movie

Due to these effects, the budget on the movie ballooned, including a $3 million contract with Digital Productions alone. At the time, Digital Productions and the studio claimed that the effects would be realistic. Today, the look has been called cheesy, but is remembered for being impressive at the time, considering the technology.

While "The Last Starfighter" may not be part of the best sci-fi movies of the era, it is often praised as kickstarting the visual effects revolution. A year later, a Sherlock Holmes movie would feature the first fully CGI character "Young Sherlock Holmes" would feature a fully 3D animated knight. Then, 15 years after "The Last Starfighter", Jar Jar Binks, the most hated character in "Star Wars" would take CGI characters to a new level.

The movie went on to make $28.7 million, and has a cult following. Its director, Nick Castle, directed several other films, including "Major Payne" and "Dennis the Menace" in the '90s. Digital Productions would go on to work on films like "Labyrinth" with Jim Henson, but after being purchased by Omnibus Computer Graphics, it would disappear when the company went bust in 1987.