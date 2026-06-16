Mick Jagger Tried To Make It Big In Movies With This '90s Sci-Fi Failure

Mick Jagger is, obviously, a highly successful rockstar who continued to lead the Rolling Stones after his acting in "Freejack." He also released quite a few solo albums, including original songs performed for the "Alfie" soundtrack. Coincidentally, he produced the intro and theme music for the espionage series "Slow Horses," one of the best shows on Apple TV.

Even with a headline in the June 1991 issue of Rolling Stone about Jagger's "Freejack" role, the movie opened to minimal fanfare and is not popular to this day. There are probably some people out there who have never even heard of it. Even for a '90s era flick, Jagger's acting leaves something to be desired, though he certainly appears to be having fun onscreen as Vacendak.

"Freejack" may have set the stage for Jagger's future in film, who rarely stepped in front of the camera after. But his movie credits span decades, including 1968's "Performance," 1970's "Ned Kelly," "Julien Temple Running Out of Luck" in 1985, "Bent" in 1997, "The Man from Elysian Fields" in 2002, and more recently, 2019's "The Burnt Orange Heresy." Outside of that handful of credits, he has executive producer bylines for various films, mostly documentaries, and shows up in many biopic features on the Rolling Stones, like "Gimme Shelter" from 1970. He also founded Jagged Films, a production company in the early 1990s, which went on to produce films and shows like "Enigma" and HBO's one-season "Vinyl."