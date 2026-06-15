Scientists Harnessed The Power Of The Dead With 3D 'Necroprinting'

Inventors often look to nature for inspiration. For instance, scientists created a material that sucks CO2 out of the air by examining how plants absorb carbon dioxide — and filling the material with cyanobacteria. But sometimes science gets a little creepy and uses the bodies of dead animals. In 2025, researchers published a paper on Science Advances about how they used mosquitos to perform something known as "necroprinting." When you hear that word, you might assume it involves grinding up the insects and turning them into a printable material. This couldn't be further from the truth.

In reality, 3D necroprinting skips commercially available extruder nozzles in favor of harvested mosquito proboscides. If you're wondering why anyone would use the mouth parts of one of the world's most annoying insects for 3D printing, it's because they can print finer sections than the best 3D printers you can buy. When researchers used the 3D necroprinting technique, they managed to extrude line widths as thin as 20 micrometers (μm). That's barely bigger than a grain of pollen. Furthermore, the proboscis printer managed to extrude materials at pressures of 60 kPa, or nearly 9 pounds of force per square inch.