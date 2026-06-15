Solar Panels Over Crops Are Providing An Unexpected Benefit For Arizona Farmworkers

Arizona farmworkers recently secured funding to continue research on the use of solar panels above crops. This hybrid use of farmland for both agriculture and solar energy is known as agrivoltaics, and it's providing unexpected benefits for Arizona farmworkers. The shade provided by elevated solar panels is not only helping crops stay cool and healthy, but it's also giving farmers protecting from the Arizona sun.

Heat exposure is estimated to be the primary cause of up to 2,000 worker fatalities in the U.S. each year (via Public Citizen). Moreover, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) historically found that crop workers were 20 times more likely to die from heat stroke compared to the average U.S. civilian. It's no exaggeration to say that shade production is another way that solar panels are saving lives. Farmworkers have even noted that a bit of shade can keep drinking water cool all day long, which is enough to make a big difference in comfort.

Another unexpected benefit that Arizona farmworkers might someday see is revenue diversification. A research paper by Debaleena Majumdar at Arizona State University highlighted the possibility of using agrivoltaics as a way to meet clean energy demands in the Phoenix Metropolitan Statistical Area. If farm owners can follow the 20% rule for solar panels, they stand to profit by selling excess energy to communities that need it.