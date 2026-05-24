What Is The 20% Rule For Solar Panels?

The 20% rule for solar is a simple sizing guideline. The idea is that you build a solar system that provides 20% more power than your typical monthly usage, so you're able to account for any spikes in power draw, or conditions that reduce the amount of solar power your system generates. Alongside the other crucial solar power basics that you should know before installing solar batteries in your home, it's a good starting point to have in mind before you approach an installer and begin negotiating the specifics of your system.

Solar power lacks a certain level of consistency and reliability because it's so weather dependent. Shorter winter days or significant cloud cover can impact the amount of energy your solar panels are capable of generating. There are also usage considerations that may cause your household to exceed your normal draw: An unexpectedly hot summer season may mean greater strain on your home's HVAC system, as may a bitterly cold winter. There's also a certain amount of efficiency loss over time that's inherent to any solar system, and the 20% rule helps to account for that degradation, letting you future-proof your setup accordingly.