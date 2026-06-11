Samsung's Next Affordable Galaxy Phone Has Surfaced Online

Samsung is seemingly gearing up to introduce the successor to its Galaxy S25 FE smartphone. Likely to be dubbed the Galaxy S26 FE, this relatively affordable flagship from the South Korean tech giant has shown up in live shots on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) website. WPC is the organization that maintains the Qi wireless charging standard and lists the certified products on its website. The Galaxy S26 FE was likely sent to WPC certification ahead of its official launch, leading to its appearance on the WPC website. Although WPC has since replaced the Galaxy S26 FE pictures with a generic "coming soon" graphic, you can still spot them in an archived version of the webpage on the Wayback Machine. The listing was first spotted by folks at 9to5Google.

This Galaxy S26 FE appearance on the WPC portal suggests an impending launch announcement; however, if the typical release schedule of previous Galaxy S-series FE models is any indication, we'll likely have to wait until September or October to see its official debut. Although Samsung has yet to reveal anything official about the phone, the WPC leak hints that the phone will carry the model number SM-S741. However, other details, such as support for Basic Power Profile (BPP) for 5W charging, seem like placeholders or initial testing results, as its predecessors have had 15W wireless charging support, and the Galaxy S25 FE is even Qi2-ready, but without a built-in magnetic ring.