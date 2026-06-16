Why Do Subtitles Have A Weird Glow On Your TV?

If you notice a bright glow around subtitles while watching your TV, you are not alone. And it's not a problem with the streaming service or show, either. The glow around subtitles, or other bright parts of the screen, is usually a side effect of local dimming. The feature is designed to boost contrast and make the display look more appealing. It's also a reason cost-effective TVs look better now. But there are some unwanted consequences too, including the halo effect around subtitles.

You will usually notice the problem on TVs that use LED backlights. These have LED lights behind the screen, divided into zones, to control brightness levels across different parts of the screen. When something bright shows up against a darker background, like the subtitles, the TV turns on the LEDs right behind that part of the screen. When this happens, part of the light from these LEDs spills into the surrounding area, creating what's often referred to as the halo effect.

The extent of the glow depends on several factors, but the most important is the number of local dimming zones behind the screen. Budget TVs have fewer dimming zones, while mini LED TVs have far more, allowing for higher lighting precision, and in turn, reducing blooming or the halo effect. Keep in mind that OLED TVs generally don't suffer from this since they don't rely on a backlight.