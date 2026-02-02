The Reason Why Cheap TVs Look Far Better Than They Used To

Many advanced TV technologies that have helped significantly improve the overall picture quality of LCD and LED TVs have trickled down to budget models in recent years, elevating their overall performance. For example, Hisense's E6 Cinema Series TV, which sells for less than $300 for its 55-inch model, comes with quantum dots, which were earlier used in many high-end TVs to produce the three primary colors (red, green, and blue), instead of traditional color filters. Quantum dots are much more efficient and deliver lifelike colors. But with quantum dots in Hisense E6 and other similarly priced budget TVs, you can expect similar color fidelity.

Mini-LED backlighting is another TV technology that has reached many affordable TVs, such as the Roku Plus Series, and has become a game-changer, as it allows it to deliver brighter pictures and better contrast when combined with full-array local dimming. With deeper blacks and brighter whites, budget TVs have more color volume, allowing them to display more colors accurately, resulting in better visual performance.

Moreover, affordable TV models these days have features like HDR support, surround sound formats, and AI-enabled upscaling; you couldn't find similar advanced technologies in budget TVs of the past. Each of these features helps improve a TV's performance, and the inclusion of this technology is why many of the best cheap Smart TV brands can hold their own against pricier models.