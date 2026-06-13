Is The Meta Quest 2 Still Worth Buying In 2026?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you want to play VR games, you have plenty of options. For instance, the Meta Quest 3 is one of the best VR headsets on the market ... if you can afford it. But you might also consider a cheaper, last-gen model like the Meta Quest 2. However, Meta no longer sells that version, so is it even worth the purchase? If you can find one, yes.
At the time of writing, Meta is still supporting the Meta Quest 2 with plenty of games and updates. The majority of the Meta VR game library still works on the Meta Quest 2, including essential Meta Quest apps such as "Steam Link" and "Mindway," so you don't exactly need the latest Meta platform to enjoy your favorite titles. Heck, plenty of apps still work on the OG Meta Quest if you still own one. More importantly, Meta will continue to roll out security updates for the Quest 2 until December 2027, so you don't have to worry about hackers stealing information off that headset for quite a while. However, once 2028 rolls around, you probably should consider upgrading to a new model, if only for security's sake.
Since Meta no longer sells Meta Quest 2 headsets, actually purchasing one might prove a bit of a challenge. Your best bet is thrift stores, used electronics retailers, and websites such as eBay and OfferUp. You will be purchasing a pre-owned Meta Quest 2, and you will often only have to spend around $100. Compared to the Meta Quest 3's $600 price tag, that's a bargain. Just keep in mind that you might need to spend some money on replacement parts.
What you're missing out on (spoiler: it's not much)
Let's be blunt: When shopping for VR headsets, the Meta Quest 3 sounds like an overpowering reason to pass up a Meta Quest 2. Well, that and a general lack of availability. The Quest 3 is more advanced, after all. Why wouldn't you want to get the best VR experience? Because in reality, the Meta Quest 2 isn't that far behind.
The biggest argument in favor of the Quest 3 is its upgraded performance. The headset boasts a Snapdragon XR2 Gen2 chipset, which is more powerful than the Quest 2's XR2 Gen 1 chip. This means faster load times for games and better game graphics. And then there's the hard drive. The Quest 3 includes 512 GB of storage. You can't download as many games as you would on a PlayStation 5, but it's still way more than the Quest 2's 128 GB and 256 GB options. And unlike installing an SSD to easily upgrade your PS5, you can't extend the Quest 2's storage space. However, these might be the only tangible differences between the headsets.
While the Meta Quest 3 is thinner than the Quest 2 thanks to its pancake lenses (which also improve visual clarity), the headsets weigh almost the same, and the Quest 3 is only slightly better balanced. Unless you play for extended periods of time, you might not feel the difference. Then again, both the Quest 2 and Quest 3 only last between two and three hours when unplugged. And finally, while the Quest 3 has higher resolution (2,064 x 2,208 vs 1,920 x 1,800), few games can truly take advantage of the bump in pixel population, and those that do are still perfectly playable on older hardware.
There's always the Meta Quest 3S
For the sake of argument, let's say you can't find a working Meta Quest 2 or just don't want a used one — pre-owned electronics are always a coin flip –, but you also don't want to spend $600 on a Meta Quest 3. For those people, there's the Meta Quest 3S.
The Meta Quest 3S is, in many regards, a Meta Quest 2 with many of the improvements Meta crammed into the Meta Quest 3. The Quest 3S has the same Fresnel lenses, resolution, and hard drive size (128 GB or 256 GB) as the Quest 2, but it sports the full color passthrough and Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor of the Quest 3. In some respects, you could call the Quest 3S the Quest 2 Pro.
Arguably, the biggest arguments in favor of the Meta Quest 3S over the Quest 3 (and possibly the Quest 2) are its availability and affordability. You can easily buy a 3S on the Meta Quest store page. The 128GB model only costs $349.99, while the 256 GB one costs $449.99. Although if price doesn't win you over, support might. As previously mentioned, Meta will roll out security updates for the Meta Quest 2 until December 2027, but if you buy the Meta Quest 3, you will only receive security updates until October 10, 2028. Meanwhile, Meta promises to publish Meta Quest 3S security updates until October 15, 2029, so if you want a VR headset that will remain secure for longer, the Meta Quest 3S is arguably a better deal than both the Quest 2 and the Quest 3.