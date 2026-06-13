Is The Meta Quest 2 Still Worth Buying In 2026?

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If you want to play VR games, you have plenty of options. For instance, the Meta Quest 3 is one of the best VR headsets on the market ... if you can afford it. But you might also consider a cheaper, last-gen model like the Meta Quest 2. However, Meta no longer sells that version, so is it even worth the purchase? If you can find one, yes.

At the time of writing, Meta is still supporting the Meta Quest 2 with plenty of games and updates. The majority of the Meta VR game library still works on the Meta Quest 2, including essential Meta Quest apps such as "Steam Link" and "Mindway," so you don't exactly need the latest Meta platform to enjoy your favorite titles. Heck, plenty of apps still work on the OG Meta Quest if you still own one. More importantly, Meta will continue to roll out security updates for the Quest 2 until December 2027, so you don't have to worry about hackers stealing information off that headset for quite a while. However, once 2028 rolls around, you probably should consider upgrading to a new model, if only for security's sake.

Since Meta no longer sells Meta Quest 2 headsets, actually purchasing one might prove a bit of a challenge. Your best bet is thrift stores, used electronics retailers, and websites such as eBay and OfferUp. You will be purchasing a pre-owned Meta Quest 2, and you will often only have to spend around $100. Compared to the Meta Quest 3's $600 price tag, that's a bargain. Just keep in mind that you might need to spend some money on replacement parts.