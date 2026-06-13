Tom Berenger Has Starred In This Action Movie Franchise For Over 30 Years

Launched in 1993 with the release of the first "Sniper" movie, the long-running "Sniper" film series is made up of 12 b-action and war movies that primarily focus on Master Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Beckett (played by Berenger) and, since 2011, his son Gunnery Sergeant Brandon Beckett (played by Chad Michael Collins), who work as Force Reconnaissance Scout Snipers for the U.S. Marine Corps.

The first "Sniper" followed Sergeant Thomas Beckett and fellow sniper Major Richard Miller (played by Billy Zane, who played the bad guy in James Cameron's "Titanic"), on a mission to assassinate the Panamanian General. This was the only entry to be theatrically released, but received mixed reviews, with Rotten Tomatoes certifying the film as "Rotten" due to its 38% Tomatometer rating and Roger Ebert writing: "Sniper" expresses a cool competence that is a pleasure to watch. It isn't a particularly original film, but what it does, it does well."

While "Sniper" may not be as well regarded as the likes of "Die Hard" (which led to a real FBI investigation), that first movie has been followed by 11 sequels — all direct-to-video releases — which have seen Beckett and/or his son globetrotting to Serbia, Vietnam, and even Malta on covert operations that usually involve taking out terrorists, assassinating a tyrant leader, or being chased down by mercenaries.