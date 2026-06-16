This Easy Fitbit Upgrade Improves Both Style And Function

One of the main challenges of fully adopting a wearable is having trouble matching it to your particular style and aesthetic. Truth be told, many people don't even need to buy smartwatches anymore. Plus, with the growing popularity of "no-screen" wearable trackers, we recently covered everything a Whoop can do that an Apple Watch can't. But if you're considering getting a screen-free wearable like the new Fitbit Air, you should know there's a clever way to customize its look and reactivate the at-a-glance functionality you'll lose by not going with a smartwatch.

It turns out, some users of the new Fitbit Air have found a way to access the best of both worlds. In short, many traditional watches (and even some smart watches) can be added to the FitBit Air's strap. By sliding the Fitbit Air's tracker sensors to another part of your wrist, it will appear to everyone around you as if you're wearing a regular watch. It's a cool way to bring a bit of the old school style into your new-school health tracking features. Here's how to do it and what watches are good candidates.