5 Laptops Still Worth Buying Used In 2026
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In 2026, a laptop is often only as good as the current cycle of processors and hardware available. With most of the top manufacturers releasing machines every year, often multiple times, it's easy to get lost in the whirlwind of what's new and shiny. Lately, that's been compounded by skyrocketing RAM prices causing gadgets like laptops to become more expensive. So it might be time to consider opting for a refurbished or used laptop rather than a new one.
The good news is, since processors have continued to really jump in performance lately, getting a computer that's even a few years old doesn't mean you're buying something that'll immediately be obsolete. In fact, with Arm-based processors like those found in Apple's M-series Macs or PCs running on the still-evolving Qualcomm line of Arm chips, laptops are really becoming efficiency and performance powerhouses. To that end, we put together a list of a few laptops that are totally valid to purchase secondhand in 2026 — all of which offer an excellent performance-to-dollar ratio.
Apple 15-inch MacBook Air (M4)
Apple is one of the best brands when it comes to maintaining performance and usability in the long term. One of the best bang-for-the-buck offerings is a certified refurbished MacBook Air 15-inch running an M4 chip. As of this writing, Apple is on the M5 generation of its base chip, but all benchmarks and reviews point to the M4 still being a more-than-capable processor in 2026. We like the 15-inch model because it brings an impressive display dimension on a pretty portable little unit.
The 15-inch MacBook Air also delivers a truly modern hardware experience, sporting Apple's latest notched design with a variety of sleek, all-metal chassis colors to choose from. You'll also get an excellent-feeling keyboard, Apple's nifty MagSafe charger, and a steadfast battery capacity that'll last you up to 18 hours in typical daily use. The best part is that this model is currently available directly on Apple's refurbished site, which also affords you Apple's full one-year limited warranty and the opportunity to buy AppleCare just like a new Apple product. You'll lack a bit of multi-core performance when compared to Apple's fan-cooled devices, though, so this option really is for those looking for sleek and portable devices.
Apple MacBook Pro (M3 Pro)
One of the best ways to access a Mac's incredible performance without shelling out too much is to go a generation or two back. In fact, the latest macOS Tahoe is still supported on laptops that go all the way back to 2019. That seven years of updates is meaningful, especially when you're considering a computer that's already a few years old. If you're looking for performance and pro-level headroom, consider a used MacBook Pro running an M3 Pro chip. These professional-grade laptops feature an active cooling system that kicks on a fan when the chip is really cooking. This gives it more room to breathe and more room to run multi-core processes.
You'll also get Apple's top-tier hardware specs at the time of launching, including the mini-LED display that has made MacBook Pros so loved recently, multiple port options that include HDMI and SD card slots, and the ability to spec it with a solid amount of RAM and storage (if there's a used option available in that configuration). The M3 line is starting to show its age a bit, as M5 MacBook Pros are posting much more impressive multi-core numbers in certain benchmarking tests. But if you're coming from an older Mac, then the M3 Pro is going to feel quite modern for a solid price.
Dell XPS 9510 or 9520 lines
If you're looking to stray outside of the Apple ecosystem, Dell's answer to the sleek performance laptop is its XPS line. The model numbers on Dell XPS laptops can be a little confusing, but for our money, the best ranges to consider are the 9510 and 9520. These released in 2021 and 2022, respectively, so they are a few years old. The 9510 line features 11th-gen Intel Core processing, whereas the 9520 uses the 12th-gen equivalent. This isn't a massive jump on paper, but that extra year should buy you some additional longevity down the line.
The other key difference here is that the 9510 offers only DDR4 RAM configurations, while the 9520 gives you the current DDR5 generation. This faster RAM could help to carry a lower RAM capacity further and help your laptop continue to feel snappy. Either way, both levels sit in a modern Dell XPS chassis with a well-liked keyboard and a premium feel. If you're really tight on cash, used 9510s are quite capable, but stretching to the 9520 would be a bit more future-proof.
Lenovo Thinkpad T-series
While the laptops we've recommended above are clearly sleek and beautifully designed, that kind of premium build comes with a trade-off: They're difficult to repair. It's for that reason that the laptop community loves the Lenovo Thinkpad T-series options. While you may associate the T480 with the standard business laptop, we're recommending the T14 gen 3 and later. Lenovo has taken a strong stance with these laptops on ensuring they are repairable and easy to open up. This repairability has earned them solid scores with iFixit, and Lenovo even partnered with iFixit to dial in the little things that make a laptop easy to service for DIYers.
Why does that matter? Well, while you can pick up a T14 gen 3 used for a really solid price, even with original components, there are several things you can actually upgrade or replace down the road. This means that you can score a solid laptop for a great price right now, but can also keep it relevant over time. It's certainly not as fancy-looking or premium-feeling as the Mac or Dell options on this list, but repairability is a nice trade-off.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (2022)
Released just a few years back, the Surface Pro 9 is probably the right pick for people who are after an older-but-still-capable tablet-style 2-in-1. While you can get a great deal on a new Surface Pro at Costco, used may still save you considerable money without too many trade-offs. Even though Lenovo and Dell have their own unique form factors in this category, the Surface Pro line is well-loved and dialed in for a detachable 2-in-1 experience.
The Surface Pro 9 is our pick here for a few key reasons. First, the model is built around Intel's 12th-gen processors, which have shown long-term capability improvements over the earlier-generation Surface Pro 8 processors. The Pro 9 also offers Wi-Fi 6E to help future-proof the networking and connectivity capabilities of this machine over time. And the Pro 9 also features an ultra-thin, modern design that will look and feel anything but dated while you're using it. Of course, you might be losing a little in the way of performance and connectivity, as the ultra-slim form factor stifles the cooling capabilities (especially for the Arm-based models) and limits how many ports Microsoft can fit into the model. But on the used market, the price-to-features conversation is pretty compelling.
How we chose these laptops
Building a "best of" list in the laptop space is a long, arduous process. When you open up your research to previous-generation models, there are literally hundreds of different laptop types and configurations to choose from. For this list, we wanted to cover a meaningful spectrum that encompassed PC users and Mac lovers, design aficionados and spec-sheet nerds, and in general, the types of buyers who might be shopping for an older laptop in 2026. The result is a varied list that focuses on different form factors, release cycles, and price tiers.
However, there's a lot that's held in common with these computers. We focused on making sure that these laptops will all have a meaningfully good chance at maintaining OS support for at least a few more years. In the case of the Macs, you could expect five-plus years. On the PC side, we tried to balance design, performance, price, and (in one case) repairability. No matter what, all of these laptops are viable choices for the money, based on forum and tech review research.