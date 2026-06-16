5 Laptops Still Worth Buying Used In 2026

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In 2026, a laptop is often only as good as the current cycle of processors and hardware available. With most of the top manufacturers releasing machines every year, often multiple times, it's easy to get lost in the whirlwind of what's new and shiny. Lately, that's been compounded by skyrocketing RAM prices causing gadgets like laptops to become more expensive. So it might be time to consider opting for a refurbished or used laptop rather than a new one.

The good news is, since processors have continued to really jump in performance lately, getting a computer that's even a few years old doesn't mean you're buying something that'll immediately be obsolete. In fact, with Arm-based processors like those found in Apple's M-series Macs or PCs running on the still-evolving Qualcomm line of Arm chips, laptops are really becoming efficiency and performance powerhouses. To that end, we put together a list of a few laptops that are totally valid to purchase secondhand in 2026 — all of which offer an excellent performance-to-dollar ratio.