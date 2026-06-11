Microsoft's Newest Wearable Isn't A Smartwatch – It's An AI Badge For The Workplace

Microsoft isn't backing down from this artificial intelligence business anytime soon, despite a push from users to get rid of Copilot on Windows 11. At Build, the Redmond company's annual event, it demonstrated a new AI wearable: a badge. Presented like a lanyard you'd see in an office, this is part of Project Solara, which intends to be the next step in AI agent integration. AI agents are like specific, siloed off elements of the large language model powering the AI, intended to "focus" it on a task.

Microsoft also showed off concept devices similar to the Amazon Echo Show smart display line, currently called "Desk Concept." Microsoft intends for Solara to be more than the badge, but a reenvisioning of the entirety of computing when it comes to AI. However, the focus was on the badge, or "Badge Concept." Rather than running the AI model on the device, it instead connects to the cloud ("chip-to-cloud") and runs CoPilot that way.

The device itself is still a concept, but it is pitched as coming with a camera, microphone, sensors, touch screen, and internet access. Rather than building it on Windows or its own mobile platforms, Microsoft is instead adapting a version of Android for the form factor. This won't be the full version, but it is dubbed "Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform," as it's repackaging the source build from Google's software.