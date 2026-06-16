How Long Do Owners Say OnePlus Phones Usually Last?
While fears of devices being scaled back made many new users reconsider purchasing a new OnePlus phone, existing owners of the company's phones are generally singing the brand's praises online. This should come as no surprise, considering that products like the OnePlus 13R manage to pack some serious features into a premium, yet affordable package. However, when faced with lower prices, it's easy to overlook glaring issues. Does that apply to this brand, especially in terms of longevity?
Believe it or not, owners say OnePlus phones can last quite a long time if you take care of them properly. Most users report that their OnePlus devices have worked anywhere from four to six years. This is, of course, an approximate average. There are outlier phones that survived for a decade and have been relegated to backup duty.
If OnePlus fans are to be trusted, the hardware is top-notch and can certainly take a beating. Can the software match the physical lifespan of the devices? Though Motorola's software updates are viable for only three years, OnePlus is a bit better, at least for its higher-end offerings. Flagship models like the OnePlus 15 now come with four years of OS updates and six years of security patches. Similarly, the company's midrange phones (e.g., OnePlus 13R) generally receive four years of Android updates and six years of security support. Sadly, OnePlus isn't as generous with the budget Nord series, offering only three years of OS upgrades and four years of security support.
What are owners saying about OnePlus?
Though owners of budget OnePlus phones got the short end of the stick when it comes to software longevity, the majority of users are happy with their devices. Reddit user denny_aguilar, for example, reported using the original OnePlus One until the OnePlus 7 Pro was released, then holding onto that all the way to the OnePlus 12. Praising their overall reliability, the user said that all three devices are still operational. Others echoed this sentiment, with one user rocking the OnePlus 7 Pro for six years, replacing it only after the battery health declined.
Apart from Reddit, a poll on the OnePlus Community website is brimming with positive experiences. Not only did 40% of participants say their phone was between three and five years old, but one user said their OnePlus 5T is running smoothly after 6 years, while another praised their Nord 5G's reliability after over three years of use. A different thread on the same website holds additional nuggets of information, and as expected, the vast majority of owners say their OnePlus phones lasted over four years.
All in all, OnePlus seems to be a dependable brand. Despite lacking the style points of Samsung and Apple, it will probably serve you commendably for a few years, according to its fans. Nonetheless, the manufacturer's short update window for budget devices and its uncertain future in the U.S. market may disqualify it as a front-runner for many. If you can look beyond those potential flaws, OnePlus is a solid choice, particularly concerning hardware reliability.