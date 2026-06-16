How Long Do Owners Say OnePlus Phones Usually Last?

While fears of devices being scaled back made many new users reconsider purchasing a new OnePlus phone, existing owners of the company's phones are generally singing the brand's praises online. This should come as no surprise, considering that products like the OnePlus 13R manage to pack some serious features into a premium, yet affordable package. However, when faced with lower prices, it's easy to overlook glaring issues. Does that apply to this brand, especially in terms of longevity?

Believe it or not, owners say OnePlus phones can last quite a long time if you take care of them properly. Most users report that their OnePlus devices have worked anywhere from four to six years. This is, of course, an approximate average. There are outlier phones that survived for a decade and have been relegated to backup duty.

If OnePlus fans are to be trusted, the hardware is top-notch and can certainly take a beating. Can the software match the physical lifespan of the devices? Though Motorola's software updates are viable for only three years, OnePlus is a bit better, at least for its higher-end offerings. Flagship models like the OnePlus 15 now come with four years of OS updates and six years of security patches. Similarly, the company's midrange phones (e.g., OnePlus 13R) generally receive four years of Android updates and six years of security support. Sadly, OnePlus isn't as generous with the budget Nord series, offering only three years of OS upgrades and four years of security support.