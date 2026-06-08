How Long Do Owners Say Motorola Phones Usually Last?

The biggest draw of Motorola is the price. For instance, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro has some heavy-hitter specs, including 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a 3.35 GHz processor, and a 50MP camera. This package is certainly capable of delivering premium performance for around $470, which is a great deal.

Motorola phones can also last you quite a long time, at least in terms of the hardware. Horror stories exist, sure. One user claims they changed five Motorola phones in eight years, with each one developing significant issues at the two-year mark. Yet most report getting three to four years out of their devices. There are plenty of outliers, too. One user rocked a Moto Z for eight years, while another reported that their Moto G7 Power has been going strong for nearly seven years, with a battery capacity of 87%.

If you implement a few habits to keep your smartphone operating smoothly, you could also keep a Motorola running like clockwork. However, the issues with software updates could kill your enthusiasm. When a company abandons phones after two years of updates, it doesn't inspire long-term loyalty. Rather, it just makes it seem as if Motorola is trying to "incentivize" you to buy phones more frequently. For cheap models like the Motorola G Play (priced at $200), it might be easier to overlook. For anything more expensive, it's a hard pass. Things get worse when you look at other manufacturers. Both Google and Samsung routinely support devices for seven years, and OPPO promises a six-year update schedule for its budget devices. Compared to them, Motorola's approach is quite disappointing.