Why iMessage Sometimes Shows Three Blinking Dots Even When No One Is Typing

"This is one of my favorites, typing indications," Apple's former software engineer Scott Forstall said at WWDC 2011, as the company introduced its iMessage chat app. "You can tell now if someone starts typing and they're responding to you; you know you're about to get that message." More than a decade later, typing indicators — the three blinking dots that appear when someone else is typing in an iMessage conversation or group chat — are still there.

But in the years since Apple's original iMessage announcement, iPhone users may have gotten used to a side effect: The three blinking dots may appear even if the other person is no longer typing. This can be a confusing signal in an era where most people are connected and replies to instant messages tend to appear almost instantly. The explanation is quite simple. Contrary to Forstall's remarks, seeing the typing indicator doesn't mean "you're about to get that message." The other person in the chat may have triggered it by mistake, because they are typing a longer message, or because they have changed their mind.

Typing indicators are also present in most modern chat apps, including cross-platform services, such as Signal, WhatsApp, and RCS. Apple wasn't even the first company to introduce the feature, as others had developed similar functionality well before iMessage arrived on the iPhone as an alternative to SMS texting. The typing indicator was just one of the early features that Apple built into iMessage to set it apart from traditional SMS chats. Other notable features included delivery and read receipts, end-to-end encryption, multi-device support, internet-based texting, and the blue color of the chat bubbles.