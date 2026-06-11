Google Fi Wireless Is Bringing Its 5G Service To 22 New Regions

Thanks to some updates to Google Fi Wireless, Google's telecommunications service, customers will see some significant coverage and speed enhancements. The biggest news is that Google Fi will now be "travel-ready" with access available in more international destinations, since it's expanding 5G service to 22 new regions globally including Morocco, Columbia, and many others. Wi-Fi Auto-Connect+ is also expanding to new locations in Europe and Asia. The latter allows Fi customers to access trusted local Wi-Fi networks to offset some mobile data use when available. Knowing the difference between Wi-Fi and wireless internet to understand, so make sure to familiarize yourself where local Wi-Fi might play a role in your wireless coverage.

In a blog post on the service update, Google advertises that the changes help achieve the "most seamless connectivity yet." Besides the 5G coverage expansion, additional improvements introduce new VPN availability while using Google Fi, seamless setup and support experiences, the expanded Wi-Fi Auto-Connect+ access, and subscriber savings for a limited time. Basically, if you're a Google Fi customer and you plan to travel anywhere this summer, or in the future, you can expect to see greater coverage opportunities during said trip. And if you're wondering whether or not unlocked iPhones can use Google Fi Wireless, the answer is yes.