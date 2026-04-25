4 Cheap Phone Carriers That Use T-Mobile's Network

Finding a new network carrier can be frustrating. Not only do you want a carrier that can deliver good service in your area, but you also want to go with someone who offers reasonable prices, too. While many of the larger networks offer prepaid plans, there are also providers called MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators), which often undercut traditional prepaid plans with even more affordable options.

There are three big carriers in the U.S.: Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. While all three have their perks, T-Mobile has improved quite a bit over the past few years by launching new features and even earning the title of "Undefeated Network Champ" in a 2024 Ookla report, thanks to its data speeds and reliability. But what do you do if you don't want to pay the typical carrier prices that T-Mobile offers? Well, you turn to one of the MVNOs. These companies pay to lease network space from the larger carriers, making them one of the cheapest ways to access the bigger networks without paying full price.

It's important to note that when compiling this list, we really wanted to focus on cheaper, affordable providers. As such, all of the options outlined here offer plans that can start as low as $35 – $40 a month. Sometimes these prices might require some other factors to be met — such as enabling autopay, bringing your own device, or even paying several months ahead — but they should all work out to be much cheaper than if you got your service through T-Mobile itself.