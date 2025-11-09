Can iPhones Use Google Fi Wireless?

If you're looking for a low-cost carrier for your mobile phone, there are numerous budget-friendly plans that can free your wallet. One of the least expensive of the bunch is Google Fi Wireless. Introduced in 2015, Google Fi uses T-Mobile's network towers to deliver cellular coverage throughout the United States. This is a Google service we're talking about, though, so does that mean Google Fi isn't compatible with the iPhone? It sure doesn't.

If you're the proud owner of an iOS device, or you've been looking into choosing a new iPhone, you'll be pleased to know that Google Fi Wireless will work on most Apple devices. Just about every iPhone released since the iPhone 8 is compatible, giving most Apple users an easy way to jump onto the Google Fi network without upgrading their hardware. A couple of things to keep in mind: you'll need to be using an unlocked iPhone, and you'll also need to order and install a Google Fi SIM card.

When using Google Fi Wireless with your iPhone, you'll be able to make calls, send texts, and use 4G LTE and 5G data. You'll also be able to get data and text coverage for over 200 international destinations when you sign up for the Flexible or Unlimited Premium plans.