Can You Get A Battery Replacement For An Old iPod?
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If you were alive for the first go-round, it's hard to believe, but iPods are back. Thanks to a new trend among Gen Z where physical media players are suddenly very hip again, iPods and other creaky old devices (especially ones that have little or no internet functionality) are back in hot demand. If you're one of those aforementioned Gen Zers, are experiencing a fit of nostalgia, or want to make a quick buck on an iPod collecting dust in your closet, odds are you may need a replacement battery.
iPods are getting pretty long in the tooth in 2026, with the last model being manufactured back in 2022 (and the last new generation revealed in 2019). That may not seem so daunting, but bear in mind that the first iPod dropped a quarter of a century ago, all the way back in 2001. Whether you're likely to find a working battery in that secondhand iPod depends largely on which generation you manage to get your hands on (these four iPod models are particularly hot in 2026). The good news is that, even if the iPod you get is dead as a doornail, there's a good chance that you can, in fact, get your hands on a replacement battery, though you may have to jump through some hoops.
How to source a new battery for an old iPod
If you're hoping to source a battery directly from Apple, the pickings are slim. BGR contacted Apple support and was told by a representative that only two iPod models are not currently marked as obsolete in the company's system (the obsolete tag means that replacement parts are no longer available directly through Apple). Unsurprisingly, the two non-obsolete models are the latest generation, the 7th Gen iPod Nano and iPod Touch. If you need a battery for one of those, you should be able to get one factory fresh (relatively speaking) straight from the source.
That doesn't mean that all hope is lost if you have an older model. There are a number of third-party retailers who sell batteries for older iPods online. You may want to try your luck with Elite Obsolete Electronics, which has a wide array of replacement batteries going all the way back to the first generation of some iPod models. You can also check specialty repair sites like Repairs Universe, though the options are slimmer and trend toward more recent models.
Is it easy to install an iPod battery?
How difficult it is to replace the battery in an iPod also depends largely on the model. Some models are sealed up very tight, and it's clear Apple never intended for end users to service these beasts — at least not easily.
That said, it's not impossible, and with a little savvy and determination you should be able to get through a replacement for many models in a few hours or less. The question then becomes whether the time commitment is worth it. While you don't need to worry about voiding your warranty (even the most recent iPod will almost certainly be out of warranty now), the time sink and complexity may be more of an expense than paying someone to do the work for you.
If you do choose the latter route, you have some options. You can always call around to local electronic repair shops, and Best Buy offers a dedicated iPod Repair service, though it will only replace batteries in the aforementioned, not-obsolete 7th Gen Touch and Nano. There are also online options that allow you to ship your iPod to a repair tech to replace the battery, though be sure to vet them properly before entrusting them with your precious tech. eBay is also worth a look; some vendors will provide a battery and install it for one flat rate.