Can You Get A Battery Replacement For An Old iPod?

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If you were alive for the first go-round, it's hard to believe, but iPods are back. Thanks to a new trend among Gen Z where physical media players are suddenly very hip again, iPods and other creaky old devices (especially ones that have little or no internet functionality) are back in hot demand. If you're one of those aforementioned Gen Zers, are experiencing a fit of nostalgia, or want to make a quick buck on an iPod collecting dust in your closet, odds are you may need a replacement battery.

iPods are getting pretty long in the tooth in 2026, with the last model being manufactured back in 2022 (and the last new generation revealed in 2019). That may not seem so daunting, but bear in mind that the first iPod dropped a quarter of a century ago, all the way back in 2001. Whether you're likely to find a working battery in that secondhand iPod depends largely on which generation you manage to get your hands on (these four iPod models are particularly hot in 2026). The good news is that, even if the iPod you get is dead as a doornail, there's a good chance that you can, in fact, get your hands on a replacement battery, though you may have to jump through some hoops.