4 Older iPods Still Worth Buying In 2026

The Apple iPod is an iconic portable music player that helped to revolutionize the music industry, much like the CD player did before it. Apple discontinued the iPod line back in 2022, but over the past several years, the platform has seen a resurgence as Gen Z has started flocking to iPods.

In a world of digital streaming via apps like Spotify, with its uncomfortable truths around artist treatment and content ownership, the iPod is rising from the ashes like a phoenix. Many look at iPods as a sign of resistance against not owning albums anymore, being fed music by an algorithm, and the erosion of a distraction-free listening experience. But with so many iPod models having been released over the years, it's hard to know which ones are best if you are thinking about buying one in 2026.

Some iPods are better than others for a number of reasons. You need to ask yourself what you want from your iPod before picking one up. You might want a color screen, you may need touch capabilities, the ability to play games, and an OS that is easy to work with in 2026. Most of all, you probably don't want to spend hundreds of dollars just to get back into the iPod world.