Why Do TV Remotes Still Use Infrared Instead Of Bluetooth?

Say it out loud, and you feel like the hero in an old spy thriller: infrared. Or maybe it's just us. Either way, infrared (IR) now feels like a quaint technology, a relic from a bygone era. In the age of high-bandwidth Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, it feels as though infrared should've long since been phased out, yet a number of manufacturers still use it in their brand-new, high-resolution televisions — and remotes.

Infrared remotes started seeing wide adoption all the way back in the late 70s and early 80s, when they appeared on the scene to dethrone ultrasonic clickers (the very first wireless TV remotes, introduced in 1956 by Zenith Electronics). Infrared quickly became ubiquitous, appearing in controllers for everything from multidisc CD changers to slide projectors and air conditioners.

So, why is a technology that appeared in the 70s still so widely used today? You likely won't be surprised to learn that a large part of the reason is cost. That said, infrared is also a leader in simplicity, reliability, and power efficiency when compared to more modern wireless technologies.