How Long Do Owners Say USB-C Cables Usually Last?

USB-C cables are the proverbial glue keeping a variety of modern tech together, with nearly all of our devices now using USB-C ports. They charge your phone, connect accessories to your PC, and much more. Of course, their ability to do all that is contingent on the cords being whole and functional, and unfortunately, they will almost certainly wear out after a while. As for how long that takes, it varies widely, especially depending on your usage. But based on some owner opinions, USB-C cables can start to fail after a year of use.

Given their ubiquity in our lives, USB-C cables are subjected to a lot of punishment on a regular basis, getting bent, jabbed, twisted, and just generally enduring the passage of time. Users generally agree that higher-quality cables made of thicker, braided materials last longer, and there are some good habits you can employ to improve longevity, but all USB-C cables still fail eventually. If you've been using the same cable for at least a year, and it's starting to exhibit some unusual qualities, it might be time for a replacement.