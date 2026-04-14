5 Actually Useful 3D Printing Projects Perfect For Your USB Gadgets

The various types of USB plugs and cables make the world go 'round. If you're not pairing devices with Bluetooth, they're probably connecting through USB, which means you've likely got a lot of loose plugs and tangled cables under your desk, next to your bed, on your counter, and elsewhere. If you want to keep your corded gadgets safe and optimized, there are useful USB accessories you could purchase on Amazon, like dust covers and organizer trays. But why spend money on individual accessories when you could make them from scratch with a 3D printer?

With the help of a 3D printer, you can print all kinds of nifty accessories for your household USB gadgets, and they'll all be perfectly-sized for your precise needs. These 3D printing projects can help protect your cables and plugs, ensuring that they, and by extension, their gadgets, last as long as possible. If you visit 3D printing enthusiast websites like Maker World and Printables, you can find a variety of 3D designs to get you started.