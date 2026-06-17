You Can Preserve Your Retro Games Library Using Blu-Ray Players Now - Here's How

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You can easily back up modern video game save data, but backing up an entire game, especially a retro title, is another matter. Unlike the Xbox or PlayStation 5, you can't just copy game data onto an external hard drive. But if you have the right Blu-Ray player, you can rip the files right off a game disc.

A new piece of firmware known as OmniDrive recently launched for a very specific line of Blu-Ray players. The download page says the update improves the disc-reading capabilities of compatible drives, which lets these devices read and copy data from proprietary game discs. These include original Xbox, Xbox 360, GameCube, and Wii games. According to the developer of OmniDrive, the firmware was designed for Hitachi-LG Data Storage optical drives that use the MediaTek MT1959 chipset. However, the upgrade works with multiple disc drives with that chipset. These include models like the LG BU40N, LG WP50NB40, ASUS BW-16D1HT, and Verbatim 43889 (sorry, but the best 4K Blu-ray players aren't on this list).

Of course, you probably wonder what you can do with this data. Starting your own retro game preservation library is a great idea, but then again, what good is a library full of books if you can't read any? Once you have the game files (better known as ROMs), you can use emulation programs to play them. Yes, video game emulation sits within a legal gray area, but many law firms agree that owning and using emulator programs themselves is perfectly legal; the issue comes down to the games' ROMs. Downloading them from third-party sites is considered piracy, but if you rip them from discs you own, then it's generally considered legal.