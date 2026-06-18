These Xbox Controllers Miss An Important Feature (And It Makes Sense Why)

Microsoft has refreshed its Xbox Series X/S controllers to eliminate the expansion port, meaning it's yet another Microsoft feature that's been sent to the tech underworld. There's a good reason for this refresh to get rid of the port, as neither Microsoft nor its hardware partners have made a meaningful accessory compatible with it in years.

The expansion port, as we know it, was introduced with the Xbox 360, with its major use being that of a keyboard or headset connector. It makes complete logical sense to boot the port, as Xbox and its accessory partners have moved on to better alternatives. Xbox continued releasing adapters for headsets and a keyboard for the expansion port, even for the Series X|S, but newer headsets did away with the port in favor of the 3.5mm jack on the controller. Gaming headsets, including Xbox's flagship, also use Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless connections. For keyboards, USB and wireless USB dongle-based connections have largely become standard, reflecting broader industry-wide adoption.