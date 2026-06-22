5 Of The Best Wi-Fi 7 Routers You Can Buy In 2026

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Using an old and outdated router is detrimental to your networkas as it's not only bad for security purposes but can also cause issues such as sluggish internet speeds, constant connection drops, and limited range. Some of these issues are typically signs that your router is old and needs to be replaced. If you've experienced these issues and you've already tried all the ways to improve your internet speeds but still aren't satisfied with the results, then it's time you picked up a new Wi-Fi router.

Wi-Fi 7-powered routers are your best option for the fastest wireless speeds, as the Wi-Fi 7 standard (technically referred to as 802.11be Extremely High Throughput) offers theoretical speeds of up to 46 Gbps and introduces Multi-Link Operation (MLO) technology for sending and receiving data over the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6GHz bands at the same time via a single connection. There are quite a number of Wi-Fi 7 models on the market to choose from, but not all quite deliver on their promise, especially when it comes to speeds. We know what you should look for in a Wi-Fi router, and we're well-positioned to show you the right models to buy.