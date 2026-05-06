4 Signs Your Router Might Be Dying

Having your router fail to power on is a nightmare scenario, given we depend on the internet for everything. Depending on the manufacturer and your personal care, you may need to upgrade your router every three to four years. Besides its natural electronic degradation, your router could die prematurely, so you ought to be on the lookout for clear signs it is nearing the end of its life.

Your router could be dying, but not dead — and that's when you should start looking to buy a new one. Stress on the hardware is one indicator. If you notice it overheating in a relatively cool room, the components might be working overtime to keep the router running. Another indicator is with the connection itself. If you are having trouble adding new devices to its network, or you notice significant slowdowns while using them, then the gateway might be trying to clue you in that it is malfunctioning when it shouldn't be. Eventually, you'll want to know whether your router is on its last legs, so you can plan ahead and upgrade your router to one that supports Wi-Fi 7.