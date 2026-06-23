This Fitbit Air Trick Lets You Wear An Analog Watch On The Same Band

Sometimes, you just have to hand it to the ingenuity found on the internet. Like the Redditor who made a camera that turns photos into AI-generated images, users can find some rather creative ways to implement technology in unintended ways — and sometimes the results can be rather functional. Now, online users have found a really clever way to wear a Fitbit Air and an analog watch on the same band, and it functions better than you may think.

If you're not familiar, the Google Fitbit Air is a fitness activity band that provides 24/7 health and fitness tracking without the use of a digital display. It's essentially a little screenless gadget that attaches to your wrist, and some clever users have discovered they can affix an analog watch to their Fitbit Air strap, eliminating the need to wear two different items. Users could even use a digital watch if they wanted to — it's really just a matter of ensuring a device fits the width of the Fitbit Air band.

Due to some restrictions, the hack may not work for everyone (sorry, Apple Watch fans), and there are a few other things people may want to know before buying a Fitbit Air if they're that excited to try this trick. Nonetheless, for users who own a Fitbit Air and a watch that supports this hack, it may be worth giving a try, especially if they're the type that likes to experiment or prefers wearing an analog watch.