This Fitbit Air Trick Lets You Wear An Analog Watch On The Same Band
Sometimes, you just have to hand it to the ingenuity found on the internet. Like the Redditor who made a camera that turns photos into AI-generated images, users can find some rather creative ways to implement technology in unintended ways — and sometimes the results can be rather functional. Now, online users have found a really clever way to wear a Fitbit Air and an analog watch on the same band, and it functions better than you may think.
If you're not familiar, the Google Fitbit Air is a fitness activity band that provides 24/7 health and fitness tracking without the use of a digital display. It's essentially a little screenless gadget that attaches to your wrist, and some clever users have discovered they can affix an analog watch to their Fitbit Air strap, eliminating the need to wear two different items. Users could even use a digital watch if they wanted to — it's really just a matter of ensuring a device fits the width of the Fitbit Air band.
Due to some restrictions, the hack may not work for everyone (sorry, Apple Watch fans), and there are a few other things people may want to know before buying a Fitbit Air if they're that excited to try this trick. Nonetheless, for users who own a Fitbit Air and a watch that supports this hack, it may be worth giving a try, especially if they're the type that likes to experiment or prefers wearing an analog watch.
Fitbit Air hack lets users wear two devices on one strap
Fitbit Air owners have been showing off a hack that combines an analog watch with a Fitbit Air. As spotted by 9to5Google, even Google product critic Dan Seifert is getting in on the action, taking to Threads to show off an Instrmnt Field Watch sitting atop the strap of a Fitbit Air. Seifert also tried it with a Timex Marlin Automatic to similar results. Other users are also sharing their results across social media.
If you want to try this for yourself, the nylon band that comes with the Fitbit Air will likely be your best bet. It has an 18 mm width, so make sure the band fits the space between watch lugs — and it's best if the lugs utilize a spring-loaded pin. From here, unlatch the Fitbit Air strap, keeping the device connected to the band. Remove the strap from your watch, but keep the spring bars in place. Pass the Fitbit Air strap between the watch's spring bars in a single pass. The Air then sits below your wrist, whereas the watch sits in its typical position.
Bear in mind this trick may not produce the best results for everyone. For example, the watch strap may cover sensors if using a smartwatch. It may also compromise the tracking in your Air, and some individuals may have sizing issues. On Reddit, users conversed about the usefulness of the hack, with some arguing it's easier to just wear the devices on each wrist. Users may also want to experiment more to see if this trick works with cheaper Fitbit Air alternatives.