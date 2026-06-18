Why Does Your Smartphone Not Have Built-In?

Modern smartphones are more powerful than older desktops, to the point that you can open lots of apps and play AAA games. You can even use them as a desktop PC in the office with features like Samsung DeX. While playing a game on your phone can make it hotter than usual, it still dissipates heat efficiently without the need for a fan. So how can that be, considering that they have only gotten more powerful and smaller over the years?

Smartphones have a passive cooling system that moves heat away from the phone's internal components and onto its surface, where it is expelled. It's not perfect, but it works when the phone is used normally. Also, their components don't consume a lot of power, which keeps heat generation to a minimum. When they get too hot, smartphones switch to secondary control measures that stop additional heat generation until everything cools down.

These are some of the biggest reasons why smartphones don't need fans on the same level that computers do. Besides that, fans are bulky and consume a lot of power, which is not a practical or efficient design for a gadget that's meant to fit in your hand and be used throughout the day. Furthermore, fans are mechanical liabilities that can't take the level of abuse that we put our phones through (all that dropping, banging, and bumping) without eventually breaking.