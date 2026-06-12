Here's Every Google Pixel Watch Getting Wear OS 7
Back in May, Google gave us our first look at Wear OS 7 and the various improvements it will bring to Android smartwatches like the Pixel Watch 4. Chief among these changes are additions like Wear Widgets, which are similar to the tiles already available on your Android watch but offer more flexibility. Live updates are also coming to Android watches with Wear OS 7, along with the option to use Gemini Intelligence on some devices running the operating system.
Of course, Google's lineup of Pixel watches is expected to get Wear OS 7, but the company hasn't yet broken down exactly when the update will officially arrive, or even whether all of its Pixel watches will support it when the time comes. Thankfully, some new leaks from Verizon, as well as the usual timeline for Pixel watch support, have given us a good idea of which of Google's smartwatches we can expect to see Wear OS 7 appear on.
At the moment, only the Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Watch 4 are expected to receive Wear OS 7 when it releases in 2026, at least according to reports from Droid Life. The Pixel Watch 5, which may have recently been found at the bottom of the ocean, is also expected to arrive with the new operating system when it launches, just as the Pixel Watch 4 launched with Wear OS 6.
One Pixel Watch won't get Wear OS 7
Of all the currently known Pixel Watches, only one does not seem primed to receive Wear OS 7 when it arrives: the original Pixel Watch. Released back in 2022, the Pixel Watch was only promised software updates for three years, with the cutoff date for those updates set for October 2025. As such, the general omission of this device from the Wear OS 7 release is not wholly unexpected, though some fans may still be disappointed as the smartwatch is only four years old.
Of course, it is entirely possible that Google could pull a fast one and surprise Pixel Watch owners by releasing the update to the original Pixel Watch, anyway. But even the reports about the leaked release details from Verizon regarding Wear OS 7's release on Pixel Watches do not mention the original Pixel Watch anywhere in the list. Instead, those reports reference only the software versions of the three newest Pixel Watches.