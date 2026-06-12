Here's Every Google Pixel Watch Getting Wear OS 7

Back in May, Google gave us our first look at Wear OS 7 and the various improvements it will bring to Android smartwatches like the Pixel Watch 4. Chief among these changes are additions like Wear Widgets, which are similar to the tiles already available on your Android watch but offer more flexibility. Live updates are also coming to Android watches with Wear OS 7, along with the option to use Gemini Intelligence on some devices running the operating system.

Of course, Google's lineup of Pixel watches is expected to get Wear OS 7, but the company hasn't yet broken down exactly when the update will officially arrive, or even whether all of its Pixel watches will support it when the time comes. Thankfully, some new leaks from Verizon, as well as the usual timeline for Pixel watch support, have given us a good idea of which of Google's smartwatches we can expect to see Wear OS 7 appear on.

At the moment, only the Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Watch 4 are expected to receive Wear OS 7 when it releases in 2026, at least according to reports from Droid Life. The Pixel Watch 5, which may have recently been found at the bottom of the ocean, is also expected to arrive with the new operating system when it launches, just as the Pixel Watch 4 launched with Wear OS 6.