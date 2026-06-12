Scientists Discovered A Hidden Necropolis In The Inky Depths Of The Indian Ocean

Although around 70% of the Earth's surface is covered by ocean water, only 28.7% of that (specifically the seabed) has been mapped. What awaits us in the hidden depths below? How about a thriving ecosystem that also doubles as a graveyard with bones that date back millions of years?

Recently, ocean divers discovered the motherload of whale graveyards, colorfully referred to in their paper (published in Nature) as a "whale necropolis." This cetacean cemetery is located on the seabed of the southeastern Indian Ocean in an area known as the Diamantina Zone and is one of the deepest known "whale-fall ecosystems" ever discovered. Like many whale-fall communities, the animals here congregate around the freshly-sunk corpses of whales — including beaked and baleen whales. Each carcass can potentially feed a community of brittle stars, bone-eating worms, and clams for decades. It's yet another example of how life can survive at the bottom of the ocean without the sun.

While the discovery of any whale-fall is a smorgasbord for marine biologists (more on that later), the true meat of the necropolis rests just below the sea floor's surface. This deep-sea boneyard doesn't just hold the fresh remains of whales, it also hosts hundreds of whale fossils. As of writing, researchers have cataloged 476 distinct cetacean fossils, the oldest of which date back at least 5.3 million years. And unlike most fossil sites, researchers didn't have to do much digging, if any; the fossils were just sitting there on the ocean floor as "strange lumps." Paleontologists wish it were this easy to excavate dinosaurs on land (and make fossil discoveries that change what we know about prehistoric animals).