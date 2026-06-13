5 Best Movies To Watch After Disclosure Day

This week, Steven Spielberg is taking us back to a genre he's thrived in for most of his career. While there's no doubt he's captured audiences with WWII rescue missions, terrifying shark attacks, or dashing archaeologists, having the master filmmaker dive into sci-fi always guarantees a great watch, and that's exactly what we've got with "Disclosure Day."

The new film, written by the brilliant David Koepp ("Jurassic Park," "War of the Worlds," "Mission: Impossible"), follows Daniel Kellner (Josh O'Connor), a cybersecurity expert who decides to blow the whistle on the Wardex corporation, whose main focus is to cover up evidence that Earth has been visited by alien lifeforms. Unbeknownst to him, a Kansas City weather reporter, Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt), finds that she has a part to play in all this. A part that will reopen forgotten memories and, in turn, change the future of our planet forever.

Backed by an all-star supporting cast composed of Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, and Eve Hewson, "Disclosure Day" is a great science fiction story that draws not only on Spielberg's earlier work but also presses on the nerve of conspiracy theories and humanity's place in the universe. The truth is out there, and the revered director does a brilliant job revealing it, particularly in his latest movie's third act. Now that you've made it through "Disclosure Day," here's five movies you should put on your watchlist as well.