5 Of The Best Backpacks For Tech You Can Buy In 2026
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Backpacks are great if you have to take a laptop to school or work every day, especially if your commute or class schedule requires you to walk around a lot. If you fly often, they also make great personal items or carry-on bags for useful travel gadgets like power banks and adapters. Some backpacks even have USB ports on them, a modernization that's great for those who need a convenient and reliable way to charge their phone on the go.
The primary thing you want with a backpack for tech is a padded compartment to keep your laptop or tablet protected in transit. Extra pockets and compartments for storage and organization are also great if you've got other things like chargers, books, and a water bottle to carry around. The backpacks listed here are all designed for carrying your tech around and have been selected to suit a variety of users and style preferences.
Duslang Laptop Backpack
Starting with a budget option, you can get Duslang's Laptop Backpack on Amazon for $32 for the 15.6" version. You can also find 17" and 19" variants and multiple color options around the same price. It's one of the cheaper backpacks with a USB-A charging port, though it doesn't come with a power bank (not that the more expensive bags include one either). If you plan to fly with it, just be sure you know the TSA's rules on carry-on luggage with USB ports before you head to the airport.
The backpack has 4.7 stars on Amazon from over 4,000 ratings, plus over 800 five-star reviews. Users say it's spacious and durable beyond what they expected given the price. That said, Duslang's bag isn't going to offer the same level of protection as some of the more expensive backpacks on this list. It also has a USB-A external charging port, so you'll need an adapter for a USB-C phone. Still, if you're on a budget and you want something that's a step up from the basics, the Duslang backpack is a good choice.
Nordace Sienna Pro
Nordace has a variety of smart backpacks with USB charging ports, various pockets, and (of course) a padded laptop compartment. We're picking the Nordace Siena Pro for its sleek, minimalist design that comes in a variety of colors, styles, and sizes to fit 11", 13", 16", and 17" laptops. Prices range from $100 to $130 depending on size.
If you plan to travel with your backpack, Nordace offers various add-ons and discounted bundles. These include a compression packing cube to reduce how much room your clothes take up, a toiletry bag, a universal travel adapter, and a rain cover for your bag, though the Siena Pro itself is water-resistant. The backpack also has a hidden pocket on the back to hold your phone or whatever else you want to keep extra safe in a crowded space.
One downside of the Siena Pro is that, as with the Duslang backpack, it only has a USB-A charging port, which feels like an oversight at its price point. Some users have also criticized aspects of the bag's design, including the port being on the opposite side of the phone pocket, which makes it awkward to charge while stored as intended. Other than that, reviews for the Siena Pro are largely positive, with many praising its overall quality and shape.
Swissgear Cecil Laptop Backpack
If a sleek, minimalist design like the Nordace Siena Pro doesn't appeal to you, Swissgear makes more traditional and rugged-looking options like the Cecil Laptop Backpack. At $70, it's a good midpoint between cheaper Amazon bags and premium designs. The Cecil is a simple backpack with three compartments and dedicated spots for a laptop, tablet, pens, and keys, plus side pockets for water bottles. That makes it perfect for students who just need something basic and secure. Swissgear also has backpacks catered to travelers, tradespersons, and even gamers if you want something more specialized.
Reviews for the Cecil praise the backpack's excellent quality, particularly its durable zippers that don't get caught on the fabric, at a reasonable cost. If you have a smaller laptop and want to save a little money, Swissgear also has the Bungee Core Laptop Backpack, which fits a device up to 13" and offers most of the Cecil's key features for $60.
Timbuk2 Classic Messenger Bag
Messenger bags can be a great alternative for those who don't like carrying traditional backpacks, as they are more flexible in how you can carry them. If you live in a crowded city or take public transportation, you may feel more secure with your bag tight against your side rather than exposed and out of sight. Just keep in mind that carrying all of that weight on one side of your body isn't good for your shoulders or back. It's best to switch shoulders from time to time, but not all bags are designed for you to do that comfortably.
At $119, Timbuk2's Classic Messenger Bag is one of the best options in terms of cost and quality. In addition to a switchable shoulder strap, the bag is waterproof. Inside, there's an internal divider for your laptop, plus additional pockets for your phone, wallet, and whatever else you need. The downside is that the divider isn't padded, but Timbuk2 allows you to customize the Classic Messenger and add the padding among other things for a premium.
Custom bags can get pricey. Adding a padded laptop sleeve is $20 on top of the cost of the bag itself, and since it's only available for sizes Small and up, you're looking at a minimum of $199–$239 before getting into fabrics, colors, and other optional upgrades. Still, reviews say that it's worth the cost based on quality, comfort, and Timbuk2's customer service. The customizations also mean you can get the exact bag that will fit your needs and personal style, which is a major point in the Classic Messenger Bag's favor.
Troubador Apex 4.0
Troubador is another brand that makes an array of sleek-looking backpacks designed to hold and protect laptops. Our pick is the Apex 4.0, a versatile bag for daily use, though Troubador also has others geared towards travel and the outdoors. At $279 for the basic model — and a staggering $899 for a leather version — the Apex isn't cheap, but its quality makes it worth the price. The New York Times' Wirecutter even named it the best laptop backpack of 2025 and included it on its updated list for 2026.
Wirecutter says the Apex 4.0 is an upgrade from the previous bag with better laptop protection and more comfortable straps. It has what Troubador calls its CrashPad Cocoon laptop sleeve that keeps your device suspended over the bottom of the bag, that way your laptop won't hit the ground if you put it down too hard. While not fully waterproof, the Apex's exterior is a proprietary weatherproof fabric made from recycled plastic bottles and has waterproof zippers to provide some protection from the elements. That said, if you want full protection from heavy rain, you can get a Backpack Rain Cover for another $30.
The Troubador Apex 4.0 has space for a 17" laptop, plus lots of compartments for organizing cables, books, pens, and everything else. There's even an extra pocket built into the left shoulder strap for easy access to your phone or wallet. If that sounds like too much space for you, the Apex Compact 4.0 can fit a 15" laptop without sacrificing other features. It may be on the expensive side, but the Apex 4.0 is a worthwhile investment that will keep your belongings, particularly your tech, safe.
Methodology
The backpacks on this list were selected to fit different budgets and lifestyles. What a student or office worker needs out of their bag is going to be different than a frequent flyer or someone who spends a lot of time outdoors. We also included some with USB ports and customization options, things you may not have known you could get with a backpack. In choosing specific backpacks to highlight, we looked to customer feedback wherever possible, as well as reviews from trusted sources.