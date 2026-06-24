5 Of The Best Backpacks For Tech You Can Buy In 2026

Messenger bags can be a great alternative for those who don't like carrying traditional backpacks, as they are more flexible in how you can carry them. If you live in a crowded city or take public transportation, you may feel more secure with your bag tight against your side rather than exposed and out of sight. Just keep in mind that carrying all of that weight on one side of your body isn't good for your shoulders or back. It's best to switch shoulders from time to time, but not all bags are designed for you to do that comfortably.

At $119, Timbuk2's Classic Messenger Bag is one of the best options in terms of cost and quality. In addition to a switchable shoulder strap, the bag is waterproof. Inside, there's an internal divider for your laptop, plus additional pockets for your phone, wallet, and whatever else you need. The downside is that the divider isn't padded, but Timbuk2 allows you to customize the Classic Messenger and add the padding among other things for a premium.

Custom bags can get pricey. Adding a padded laptop sleeve is $20 on top of the cost of the bag itself, and since it's only available for sizes Small and up, you're looking at a minimum of $199–$239 before getting into fabrics, colors, and other optional upgrades. Still, reviews say that it's worth the cost based on quality, comfort, and Timbuk2's customer service. The customizations also mean you can get the exact bag that will fit your needs and personal style, which is a major point in the Classic Messenger Bag's favor.