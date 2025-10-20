Does TSA Allow Carry On Luggage With Built In USB Ports?
Travel gadgets make things really interesting, often tacking on useful or handy little support functions. Like a power bank with integrated cables, so you don't have to bring them, or luggage with a power bank or USB ports built-in. It's safer, as the TSA is warning iPhone users to stop using public USB ports with a particular setting enabled. What's awesome about the luggage with ports is you can plug your devices right into the bag to charge up — you don't have to take out a connected power bank and deal with loose wires everywhere. There are some cool bag options that offer this functionality, too. Some backpacks have USB ports, but you supply your own power bank, while other bags come with one included. Knowing how the TSA is with electronics, how does this change the security screening process? Does the agency actually allow luggage with built-in USB ports and power packs?
Valid questions, and all have straightforward answers. Yes, the TSA allows it, with limitations. Yes, it's the same experience as carrying a separate battery or power bank. Over a certain size is not allowed — lithium ion must be under 100 watt-hours per battery, and lithium metal must be no bigger than 8 grams — and it must be in a carry-on. You can't have checked luggage that has a power bank built in because it must be in a carry-on. If the bag has just USB ports with nothing connected, you're likely fine, but you should expect to demonstrate to agents that there's nothing attached. In addition, the FAA says "battery terminals must be protected from short circuit," and although USB ports are technically not battery terminals, expect the same rules to apply — with a flap, cap, or sleeve to cover the port.
What to reasonably expect when using a bag with a power bank and USB ports built-in?
While there is no mention of bags with built-in ports or power banks explicitly, it's possible to infer the TSA security experience based on how they already handle power banks and similar devices. As mentioned, you should expect to have to open your bag or luggage for closer inspection when there are visible ports. You may have to demonstrate that the power bank is removable, and if it's in checked luggage, you'll want to remove it and place it in a carry-on, preferably before going through a scanner checkpoint to save some time. It is worth noting that the power bank guideline was an electronics rule that changed this year to be more restrictive.
The electronics the TSA bans from carry-on bags outright include hair straighteners, curling irons, power tools, stun guns and tasers, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. Actually, the Note 7 is completely banned from air travel. But power banks and backup batteries are not. Size limits are set at 100 watt-hours per battery for lithium-ion rechargeable batteries, and quantity limits are recommended as two spare batteries per person with between 101 to 160 watt-hours total. Moreover, the short circuit rule for terminals implies you'll need to have reliable covers for the USB ports, although the FAA does mention placing tape over them as a precaution, so that's likely to be a viable solution if there are no covers. Duct tape is allowed through TSA checkpoints in both carry-on and checked bags, by the way.