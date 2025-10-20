Does TSA Allow Carry On Luggage With Built In USB Ports?

Travel gadgets make things really interesting, often tacking on useful or handy little support functions. Like a power bank with integrated cables, so you don't have to bring them, or luggage with a power bank or USB ports built-in. It's safer, as the TSA is warning iPhone users to stop using public USB ports with a particular setting enabled. What's awesome about the luggage with ports is you can plug your devices right into the bag to charge up — you don't have to take out a connected power bank and deal with loose wires everywhere. There are some cool bag options that offer this functionality, too. Some backpacks have USB ports, but you supply your own power bank, while other bags come with one included. Knowing how the TSA is with electronics, how does this change the security screening process? Does the agency actually allow luggage with built-in USB ports and power packs?

Valid questions, and all have straightforward answers. Yes, the TSA allows it, with limitations. Yes, it's the same experience as carrying a separate battery or power bank. Over a certain size is not allowed — lithium ion must be under 100 watt-hours per battery, and lithium metal must be no bigger than 8 grams — and it must be in a carry-on. You can't have checked luggage that has a power bank built in because it must be in a carry-on. If the bag has just USB ports with nothing connected, you're likely fine, but you should expect to demonstrate to agents that there's nothing attached. In addition, the FAA says "battery terminals must be protected from short circuit," and although USB ports are technically not battery terminals, expect the same rules to apply — with a flap, cap, or sleeve to cover the port.