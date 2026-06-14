The Apple Watch Series 11 And Ultra 3 Are Now Available Refurbished – And The Prices Are Underwhelming

There are lots of ways to be frugal when buying electronics, and purchasing used items is a popular option for many people. For a used Apple Watch, you could head to sites like eBay or Facebook Marketplace, though unless you're careful, these can leave you vulnerable to scams.

More promising alternatives include certified refurbished programs operated by the likes of Best Buy and Amazon. Best Buy tests and sanitizes its Apple Watches and won't sell ones with severe cosmetic damage. It's worth noting, though, that it doesn't add a new battery, and nor does its site appear to offer any guarantees about battery health. What you do get, though, is a 90-day warranty. Looking at the current listings, Best Buy has an Apple Watch Series 11 with the larger 46mm case, GPS (no cellular connectivity), and a black sport band for $349, which is $20 less than the equivalent device in Apple's refurbished store. Amazon's refurbished store has an Apple Watch Ultra 2 (no Ultra 3 watches available at the time of writing) with a 49mm black titanium case, and GPS and Cellular, for $495. Apple has the same model in its refurbished store for $589. Amazon's refurbished Apple Watches also come with at least 80% battery capacity and a 90-day replacement or refund guarantee. It's important to ask these things first whenever you buy refurbished tech like an Apple Watch.

Evidently, better prices can be found via third-party sellers, but you trade extras for savings. While it might not add up to much, Apple's 15% discount does offer a replacement case if needed, and a one-year warranty. Third-party options usually offer bigger discounts but come with shorter warranties. So you need to ask yourself: Are the savings worth the trade-offs?