8 Amazon Early Prime Day Deals You Should Not Miss
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The Amazon Prime Day that takes place every year is scheduled to start from June 23 to June 26, 2026. During these days, you can find yourself of a ton of deals and discounts on items across Amazon, such as electronics, smart home gadgets, kitchen accessories, gaming consoles, and much more. However, there some deals already live on the platform, known as Early Prime Day Deals, where products may even sell for up to a 70% reduction on their original prices.
To make things easier, we rounded up a list of some of the best discounts available on Amazon right now on products that are rated at four stars or above from at least 1,000 reviewers. Having such criteria ensures the credibility of the product, so you don't buy a faulty or damaged item. It's also worth noting that this event is for Amazon Prime members.
There are smart security cameras, robot vacuums, wireless headphones, and a lot more products that can streamline the everyday processes around your house while saving your time and effort. At the end of this writing is our methodology for selecting these items.
Blink Outdoor 4 XR
The Blink Outdoor 4 XR is a wireless security camera that allows you to monitor what's happening around your house. In the pack, currently priced at $146.99, down from $419.99, you get six Outdoor 4 cameras along with a Sync Module XR, six mounting kits, a USB-C cable, and other accessories. You can connect these cameras to the Sync Module and place them outside at a maximum distance of 250 feet. That way, you can keep an eye on a wide range of areas.
The cameras offer a 143-degree diagonal field of view with a resolution of 1,080 pixels HD, which show significant details. They can survive a temperature ranging between -4 and 113 degrees Fahrenheit to operate in a variety of weather conditions. Manage all the cameras via the Blink app on your smartphone, where you can also set Privacy zones to block the camera from monitoring a particular area.
Reviewed by 4,669 customers on Amazon at the time of writing, the product stands at a 4.1-star rating, with users mentioning that it picks up motion well, regardless of it being night or day, and it sends alerts to your smartphone.
Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 Series LED TV
Purchasing the Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 Series LED TV from Amazon will get you a 53% discount with the Early Prime Day Deal, with the set price being $139.98. The TV delivers graphics at a maximum resolution of 4K UHD, displaying each color in its richest form along with deep blacks and the utmost clarity, enabled by upscaler technology integrated into the model. It also includes motion-enhancement features intended to reduce blur during fast-moving scenes, as well as picture modes optimized for sports and other types of content.
The Fire TV comes integrated with access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more — subscriptions not withstanding. The remote has a dedicated voice assistant button that activates Alexa so you can ask it to set reminders, launch content, and more with your verbal requests. This model garnered a 4.3-star rating on Amazon from 3,720 customers who praised its stereo-level sound quality and the vibrant colors it produces, which enhances the watching experience.
Blink Wired Floodlight Camera
The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera brings you a clear view of your outdoors space in 1,080-pixel HD quality in both day and night conditions. There are two 2,600-lumen bright LED lights that brighten the covered area at night to offer an uninterrupted video quality in color, plus these are especially activated upon motion detection, such as a car identified in the driveway.
Furthermore, the Blink camera offers two-way communication, which means you can talk to a person on the other end via the Blink app, and they answer through the mic present on the camera. Also, you can ring the loud, 105-decibel siren via the app to alert unwanted intruders to get off your property. Designed to upgrade your outdoor area, this camera has a 143-degree field of view. Currently, the security camera is up for sale on Amazon for just $29.99, following a 70% reduction in its original price. With 12,554 reviews, it has a rating of 4.2, with customers enjoying the amount of brightness offered by the LED lights, along with its ease of use and reliability.
Chefman Air Fryer
If you are a health nut who likes to cook meals in an air fryer to cut down the oil, the Chefman Air Fryer is waiting for you at half its original price on Amazon, for only $59.99. It can handle a variety of foods, such as meat, vegetables, desserts, and more, to cook a healthy meal. It can reach a maximum temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit, letting you cook meat to your preference while utilizing significantly less oil than a typical stovetop or oven process.
In addition, there's a digital touchscreen that lets you select between the meat types, temperature levels, and more. Plus, using the Hi-Fry mode cooks the food at 450 degrees Fahrenheit during the final two minutes to give it a perfect golden and crispy touch. To enable a simple clean, the air fryer has a non-stick basket and a dishwasher-safe top rack.
The Chefman Air Fryer has garnered almost 2,700 reviews on Amazon, with an average score of 4.6. Most customers noted that it cooks really well and is small enough to fit onto the kitchen's countertop.
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones
The Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones offer 50 hours of listening on a single charge, while a quick three minutes of charge can add 90 minutes of further playtime to these headphones, making them a great pick for long trips. With a lightweight design and soft ear cushions, these sit comfortably on your head. Moreover, you can pair them with two devices simultaneously, like a laptop and a smartphone, and quickly switch between them to answer calls or more. The built-in microphone lets you take calls hands-free without disconnecting the headphones.
These Bluetooth headphones come with a Digital Sound Enhancement feature offers an enhanced listening experience. You can get them in six distinct colors, including a sleek Cappuccino, to match your vibe. Being the number one best seller in the On-Ear Headphones category on Amazon, these are available at $38 following a 46% discount on the price at the time of writing. These headphones are rated at 4.5 from 32,772 global customers who find it to be worth the price given the comfort and the sound quality offered.
Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station
If you live in an area that experiences frequent power outages, be they scheduled or unexpected due to severe weather conditions, having a power station at hand is critical. The Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station can generate a power output of 2,000 watts and a peak power output of 3,000 watts to juice up power-hungry devices. There are 10 outlets to let you power multiple devices at once so your work remains uninterrupted despite the electricity breakdown.
This battery-powered gadget requires less than an hour for a full charge at 1,600 watts, plus you can also recharge it via the car's 12-volt port, solar panel, AC generator, and more, but the charging times may vary in different cases. The portable and lightweight design makes it easy to carry, making it a great gadget to have for camping trips. You can connect it to the Anker app on your smartphone to control different features, such as the power output of different ports.
Holding a staggering 4.7-star score from 1,184 reviewers, the power station can be bought at a price of $449.99 following a 44% discount.
Roborock Q7 L5 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
The Roborock Q7 L5 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo can automatically clean the house, eliminating the everyday stress of keeping the house neat. It is built with a high suction power of 8,000 Pascals to lift dust, debris, food particles, and pet hair off the floor. The gadget also mops the floor using a 270 ml water tank with three water flow levels that are automatically adjusted based on the rigidity of the stain.
The robot vacuum is compatible with tile, wood, marble, vinyl, and even carpet, where it activates the Carpet Boost Mode. Additionally, it can climb obstacles with a threshold of 20 mm to transition between rooms and floor types. You can also set up no-go zones where the vacuum is not allowed to enter. It collects debris in a dedicated dustbin and empties it at the docking station once the cleaning spree is over. The smart cleaner automatically docks to the base when the power is low for a recharge. You can buy it at a 44% discount, for $139.99, and it is scored at 4.2 from over 15,100 customers on Amazon.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet (newest model)
The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet (newest model) is a kid-friendly gadget that parents can completely control and monitor usage for their children. You can manage screen time, add content preferences, and block out content that seems unsuitable for your kids. The tablet offers a battery time of 10 hours in one charge and comes packed with content for your kids from Amazon Kids+, some including ad-free features. Your kids can use it to play games, watch their favorite movies, and increase their knowledge through learning apps and other educational content.
Purchasing it from Amazon for $54.99 following a 50% reduction on the original price — it also offers a two-year warranty, and the tablet can be replaced in case it breaks within that specified period. You also get a sturdy case that can act as a stand for the tablet for hands-free watching. The Amazon Fire 7, rated at 4.4 by 33,735 global reviewers, is the number one best-seller in the category of Computers and Accessories.
Methodology
While there are tons of early Prime Day deals currently up and live on Amazon, we had certain criteria for which ones to share. All the products in this list feature a minimum rating of four stars from at least a thousand reviewers, who had positive comments about the features and functionalities of the gadget. Plus, we picked the deals offering at least a 40% discount from the original price so the purchase woouldn't be heavy on your wallet.