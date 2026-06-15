8 Amazon Early Prime Day Deals You Should Not Miss

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The Amazon Prime Day that takes place every year is scheduled to start from June 23 to June 26, 2026. During these days, you can find yourself of a ton of deals and discounts on items across Amazon, such as electronics, smart home gadgets, kitchen accessories, gaming consoles, and much more. However, there some deals already live on the platform, known as Early Prime Day Deals, where products may even sell for up to a 70% reduction on their original prices.

To make things easier, we rounded up a list of some of the best discounts available on Amazon right now on products that are rated at four stars or above from at least 1,000 reviewers. Having such criteria ensures the credibility of the product, so you don't buy a faulty or damaged item. It's also worth noting that this event is for Amazon Prime members.

There are smart security cameras, robot vacuums, wireless headphones, and a lot more products that can streamline the everyday processes around your house while saving your time and effort. At the end of this writing is our methodology for selecting these items.