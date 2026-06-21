10 Wireless Gadgets Your Home Office Needs
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Setting up a home office means you will have to put careful thought into purchasing the right gadgets, tech, and accessories to streamline your workflow. For instance, you will need portable chargers for your laptops and smartphones, printers to handle important print jobs, and high-quality mice and keyboards that won't cause pain after hours of use. Having all these devices will also require you to have several power outlets in the office in order for them to work — but that's not the case if you go with wireless devices.
Owning wireless gadgets for your home office will minimize the mess that comes with several cables and reduce overall electricity consumption. Hence, we searched for a ton of wireless gadgets that will fit perfectly in a home office and will help you in various tasks, such as printing, recharging, and more.
Phomemo Label Maker
The Phomemo Label Maker is a handy office gadget that can wirelessly print labels for important documents and sticky reminders. Not only this, but it can also prove handy in printing barcodes and QR codes for products — useful for small business owners who manage their operations from home.
It offers a print speed of 60 mm per second, along with a 203 DPI resolution for visual clarity in printing. All you have to do is connect the label maker to your smart device via Bluetooth to execute the print jobs. And with the dedicated app, you can select among a range of borders, font styles, designs, and more.
Being the number one best seller in the category of Portable Thermal Printers, this portable printer is rated at 4.3, following over 25,000 customer reviews on the product page. You can buy the Phomemo Label Maker along with one label tape at a 10% discount currently for $17.99.
Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard
The Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard is a full-sized keyboard made of ABS and PC for durability, with an overall weight of 6.9 ounces. This keyboard, compatible with Android, iOS, and Windows, has a touchpad in place of a numeric keypad for seamless cursor control on a PC screen or navigation on tablets and smartphones. The keys are easy to press and make loud tap sounds to mimic traditional keyboards. Plus, the unique feature is that you can easily fold the keyboard into a compact form when not in use, saving space in your home office and in your travel bag.
It takes about two to three hours for a full charge and will last for two days on a single charge, with the standby time being 560 hours. You can use the keyboard with any device via Bluetooth within a range of 10 meters for high responsiveness. It is created with an anti-slip silicone base to stay firmly in place.
Upgrade your home office with this gadget priced under $50, as it is $31.99 on Amazon. For the price, you get this foldable keyboard along with a free smartphone stand that can be adjusted to six different angles. There are 4,690 reviews for this gadget, with an average rating of 4.2 on Amazon.
Anker Laptop Power Bank
The Anker Laptop Power Bank boasts a battery capacity of 25,000 milliampere hours, which makes it suitable for charging multiple devices at once, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones, using the three USB-C and one USB-A ports available. It has a charging speed of 165 watts, with a maximum of 100 watts offered by a single USB-C port. The power bank takes about 2 hours to fully recharge with a 100-watt charger.
Additionally, there is a digital display where you can view all the relevant numbers, such as the battery status, power output of each port, temperature, and more. The integration of ActiveShield 2.0 technology monitors the temperature of the power bank at all times to protect against overheating. There are built-in USB-C cables for convenient charging since most devices have now switched to USB-C ports.
This power bank is currently selling on Amazon at an 11% discount for $119.99 and has a 4.5-star rating based on over 9,700 reviews. Its compatibility with Windows, Android, and iOS makes it a great companion for remote workers. And it proves handy to quickly charge your work devices in case of unexpected power outages, so your work remains uninterrupted.
Canon PIXMA TS4320 Wireless Color Inkjet Printer
Currently available at a 36% discount for just $69, the Canon PIXMA Color Inkjet Printer is rated at 4.2 by over 1,440 customers on Amazon. It comes with a two-cartridge hybrid ink system for a sharp and vibrant print quality on both sides of the sheet. With a print speed of 14 sheets per minute in black/white and nine sheets per minute in colored printing modes, the Inkjet Printer will quickly print your important documents. The cassette can hold up to 100 sheets at a time, so you don't have to go through the hassle of adding paper before every print job.
This all-in-one printer connects to your PC, laptop, or smartphone via dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz or 5 GHz) to receive the print files. You can also copy and scan documents with this device. There's a dedicated control panel to select among different modes and settings. It can handle documents up to 8.5 inches x 11 inches and print with or without borders.
Soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
The Soundcore Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones offer an active noise cancellation feature, enabled by two built-in and two external mics. Combined, they can eliminate the environmental noise by up to 90%, so you can take your meetings and calls uninterrupted, hence making working from home easier. Besides, there is a hybrid mode for when you want to stay aware of the surroundings while wearing the headphones.
With a single charge, you can juice out about 40 hours of performance in ANC and 60 hours in the normal mode, while a quick five-minute charge can bring four additional hours of use. In addition, these can connect with two devices at a time via Bluetooth, so you can switch from the laptop to the smartphone, for instance, when there's an incoming call.
Being a great pick for remote workers, you can get these Soundcore headphones for $44.99, following a 36% discount on the original price on Amazon. There's a flexible headband with 90-degree rotating ear cups so it fits comfortably on your head. The gadget has garnered more than 65,400 reviews and is rated at a good 4.6 globally.
Anker PowerConf Speakerphone
Another home office gadget by Anker, the PowerConf Speakerphone is useful for taking on work calls in a meeting with multiple participants around the table. It connects to your device with Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with a wide range of online conferencing services, like Zoom, FaceTime, Google Hangouts, and more. It features six microphones placed so it can detect voices from all over the meeting room to deliver it clearly to the person on the other end.
The speakerphone is integrated with Voice Radar 3.0 technology that utilizes the power of AI deep learning to reduce voice echo and unnecessary noise to focus solely on the speaker's voice. There's a 5,200 mAh battery that can produce about 24 hours of uninterrupted performance. Plus, you can use it to charge other devices, like smartphones, via the included USB-C port. For quick controls like volume adjustment and answering calls, there are dedicated buttons on the center of the device.
The device is up for grabs on Amazon for $139.99 and holds a 4.4-star score from 5,700+ customers who appreciated its ability to deliver crisp audio in conference calls and effectively suppress the surrounding noise so the person on call can hear your voice without distraction.
Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
Keeping your workspace clean has never been easier. With the Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner, you get 1,000 Pascals of suction power that can lift the dust, debris, and other tiny particles off the table and in between the keyboard keys to keep the area neat. All the collected trash is stored in a dedicated waste bucket with 200 ml of capacity that you can empty in the dustbin after use. The nylon brush won't damage the surface either, so you can use it stress-free. It works on two AA batteries (to be purchased separately) to provide around 90 minutes of runtime.
This portable vacuum cleaner has an ergonomic design with a 360-rotatable feature so you can reach the difficult spots and corners with ease. This home office gadget is the number one best-seller in the Computer Vacuum Cleaners category on Amazon, with a rating of 4.2 from 10,346 global reviews.
Dreo Standing Fan
The Dreo Standing Fan has a versatile use enabled by a distinct array of features added to the design. There's an oscillating head that can move 120 degrees horizontally and vertically simultaneously to provide air in all directions, therefore improving airflow in your work room. It has a bionic blade design with an air booster structure to circulate air at a distance of up to 90 feet at a maximum speed of 1,850 RPM with minimal noise operation of 20 decibels.
You can select between eight wind speeds and six working modes (normal, natural, auto, sleep, turbo, and custom) per the demands of the situation — all via the Dreo app on your smartphone. The app also lets you schedule the fan to operate at certain time frames.
Moreover, it has an adjustable height, between 35 and 40 inches. You can use the fan all year round despite the weather conditions and the temperature to improve air circulation in your home office. This Wi-Fi-enabled standing fan is up for sale on Amazon for $104.37 after a 10% reduction on the listed price. It has collected 4.6 stars from over 4,900 global customers who loved its strong airflow and the ability to rotate in both directions.
Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen
You can use the Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen as your personal voice assistant for the home office. This smart gadget will transform your home office by making it super simple to set reminders, create timers, manage smart home devices, fetch content from the web, and a lot more just by using your voice, thanks to the Alexa compatibility. The sleek design won't look odd in your office space either. It features three built-in microphones to clearly pick up your voice commands from all directions so you won't have to repeat yourself. Although you get the option to turn off the mic via the physical button present on the device to prevent it from hearing confidential conversations.
In addition, it can fetch music directly from popular platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, and more, to use as background music during boring work tasks. This smart speaker has collected 193,632 reviews, averaging it at an excellent score of 4.7, making it one of the top-rated gadgets on Amazon. You can buy the Echo Dot 5th Gen for $49.99 on the platform.
Tecknet Wireless Mouse
A home office is incomplete without a highly responsive and ergonomic wireless mouse included in the setup. The Tecknet Wireless Mouse comes with a long-lasting 700 mAh battery that can last for months on a single charge. For a seamless working experience, the mouse can easily connect to two devices at a time via Bluetooth and can easily switch between target device using the slide switch.
Moreover, there are six DPI levels — 4,800, 3,200, 2,400, 1,600, 1,200, and 800 — allowing you to adjust the mouse's sensitivity per the requirements of the task (higher DPI means the cursor moves swiftly across the screen with slight movements of the mouse, and lower DPI is the vice versa and is better suited for when you want precise and controlled movements).
it has a nearly inaudible click sound, while the ergonomic design makes it a great fit for small and medium-sized hands. You can use it on a variety of surfaces, such as wood, paper, fabric, metal, and more. The design includes a USB receiver, a type-C charging port, a Bluetooth pairing button, a DPI switch button, and forward and backward buttons, along with the traditional controls. Amazon is selling the Tecknet Wireless Mouse for a 38% slashed price of just $14.98. This PC component has a score of 4.6 from 13,344 reviews.
Methodology
To create this list, we searched the popular online retail platform, Amazon, to find wireless gadgets that are best suited for a home office, fulfilling its different needs and requirements. All the products here possess a minimum rating of four on the platform, gathered from at least 1,000 user reviews.
These gadgets either pair to your smart devices via Bluetooth or a Wi-Fi connection (except the Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner) to execute the commands and allow for hands-free control.