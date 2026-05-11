10 Gadgets Under $50 To Upgrade Your Home Office
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Whether you're a work-from-home professional, a business owner, or you occasionally need to study some files over the weekend, you should always be on the lookout for opportunities to upgrade your home office. You don't need to break the bank for this, though, as there are budget-friendly gadgets that can boost your productivity or make you more comfortable.
This roundup of 10 devices includes a wireless vertical mouse, a Bluetooth headset that's actually designed for truckers, and a Shiatsu-style neck and back massager. All of these are available on Amazon for under $50, and they may be even more affordable if you catch a discount from the retailer.
To make sure you don't waste your hard-earned cash, we only considered devices with a minimum average rating of 4.2 stars on Amazon with at least 1,000 reviews for a trustworthy average rating. We'll also highlight comments from the platform's shoppers and professional reviews to explain why we included these gadgets in this list.
Ooraii F4 rotating Pomodoro timer
While working at your home office, it's easy to get sidetracked. There are gadgets that will help you keep your focus, though, and one of the more affordable but highly effective ones is the Ooraii F4. It's a timer that uses the Pomodoro method, a time management technique where you work for 25 minutes, then take a 5-minute break. Originally, a kitchen timer was used to keep track, but this device adds more convenience and style for only $17 on Amazon, where it has an impressive 4.7-star rating based on nearly 1,100 reviews.
Using a gravity sensor, this Ooraii timer automatically starts counting down the minutes depending on the number at the top of the gadget. You can easily flip between 25 minutes and 5 minutes, but there are also sides for 50 minutes and 10 minutes. You can choose between vibration, a low-volume sound, or a high-volume sound to signal the end of the countdown. MakeUseOf said that this device is more effective than productivity apps because you don't have to look at your phone, which could be another source of distractions. Amazon shoppers love how easy it is to use this gadget, which has no unnecessary features, and the option to customize the timers makes it useful for other tasks around the house, such as cooking in the kitchen.
Anker AK-98ANWVM-UBA wireless vertical mouse
Workers who use a computer for most of their day are prone to developing issues with their wrists. They're not a singular solution to the problem, but ergonomic mice actually help reduce pain, and one of the affordable options for this accessory is the Anker AK-98ANWVM-UBA at $29.99 from Amazon. It places your hand and wrist in a more natural position, resulting in instant relief, according to Tom's Guide. Amazon shoppers, who have given the wireless mouse an average score of 4.2 stars following more than 53,000 reviews, echoed that they feel the effects of using the vertical mouse right away.
This Anker wireless mouse works through a 2.4GHz receiver that you plug into your computer's USB-A port. It's powered by a pair of AAA batteries and has three DPI settings you can cycle through with the press of a button. Amazon customers said the accessory feels sturdy with solid build quality and is lightweight at about 3.4 ounces, further reducing pressure on your hands while working long hours.
Sweetfull MW-07 coffee mug warmer
A hot mug of coffee is a great way to start the day, but it can get cold before you're able to drink it all if you're loaded with tasks. You can keep your beverage at your preferred temperature with a gadget like the Sweetfull MW-07, which you can purchase on Amazon for $29.99. It has three settings: 105 degrees, 140 degrees, and 180 degrees Fahrenheit. According to Serious Eats, this device aced its tests, maintaining coffee in the ideal range of 130 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
This Sweetfull coffee mug warmer has received an average score of 4.7 stars based on more than 2,400 reviews from Amazon shoppers, who said it's easy to use, with just one button to turn it on and off and choose its temperature mode. They also flagged that this device can heat a wide range of cup types, a convenience that was echoed by Serious Eats, unlike other warmers that had restrictions on which mugs would work with them.
Afrog EK009A LED desk lamp
Proper lighting is a necessity in a home office, but a desk lamp with additional functions is a nice upgrade if you can get one for below $50. The Afrog EK009A, sold on Amazon for $35.97, does exactly that, as it's an LED desk lamp with 10W wireless charging and a USB-A port at its base. This slim lamp has a 12.8-inch LED that can illuminate an area 47 inches long, but its base only measures 4.5 inches by 7.1 inches, further freeing up valuable space in your workstation. Amazon shoppers agree that the gadget doesn't take up a lot of space, adding that it offers great value for money with its functions. This is good enough for an average rating of 4.3 stars on the platform, based on more than 12,600 reviews.
The easy-to-use touch controls of this Afrog desk lamp were demonstrated in Love What You Do's review, showing that you can switch through its color modes with a tap, and adjust brightness by sliding your finger from left to right on the base. The review also highlighted the lamp's flexibility, as you can rotate the arm and fold the LED to light up your desk just right.
NexiGo N60 webcam
The basic webcam that came with your computer or is built into your laptop might suffice, but a dedicated webcam could improve how you attend meetings in your home office. If you have the NexiGo N60, which you can buy on Amazon for $39.99, you'll look crisp and clear with its 1080p resolution, along with autofocus that works well, according to the platform's shoppers. They also said that it's very easy to set up — you'll just have to plug it into your computer, with no need to install any additional drivers or apps to get it up and running on any operating system.
When you're joining meetings with this NexiGo webcam, you won't have to wear a headset because it has a built-in microphone with noise cancellation. Its audio quality is pretty good for its price, according to The Chris Review, and this is confirmed by Amazon's customers, who said that the mic is clear with no distortion. The Chris Review also mentioned that once you place it on top of your monitor or laptop, you can swivel it to find the best angle. The webcam currently has an average rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon, based on more than 52,300 reviews.
Tegispak FD-318 3-in-1 wireless charger
If you want all your Apple gadgets within reach while they're charging but you don't want to clutter your desk with too many cables, a device like the Tegispak FD-318 will help. This 3-in-1 device is a MagSafe gadget that charges your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time, and it will stay in place because it's heavy enough, according to 9to5Mac. The review also praises the wireless charging station's sleek design that folds flat once you're done using it, and its affordable price of $39.99.
This Tegispak wireless charger has received nearly 1,800 ratings and an average score of 4.2 stars from Amazon shoppers. Customer reviews on the platform have focused on the convenience that this device provides as an all-in-one charging solution, not just for the home office but also for the nightstand in the bedroom and for travel. They said that the gadget's magnets are strong enough to keep your iPhone and Apple Watch steady, and its lights will confirm if they're charging properly.
Huanuo HNSS6 FlowLift monitor mount
Monitor positioning makes a huge difference in how comfortable it is to work in your home office. If you'll be looking at a screen for several hours, the best monitor arms will let you place it in the best possible height and angle. For a single display, the Huanuo HNSS6 FlowLift is an affordable option at $47.99 from Amazon. It's highly rated on the platform at 4.6 stars after more than 15,900 reviews. It also received a glowing review from YouTuber Chase Brogan as a cost-effective upgrade to his work setup.
This Huanuo monitor arm supports display sizes of 13 inches to 32 inches, and VESA patterns of 75mm x 75mm and 100mm x 100mm. Everything that you need to install it on your desk is included in the box, and it only takes minutes to set it up, according to Brogan. Amazon shoppers said the monitor arm offers a wide range of motion, but the screen stays in place once you're done making adjustments. This upgrade also opens up space compared to using a monitor stand, and with its cable management system, there's even less clutter on your desk.
Sarevile KH-23 wireless headset
The Sarevile KH-23 was actually designed for truckers as a reliable wireless headset that enabled hands-free calling, but it's also a great accessory for the home office, as reviewed by Make Life Click. For truckers, this headset leaves one ear open to stay aware of their surroundings, is comfortable to wear all day, and has a reliable Bluetooth connection. Those are excellent attributes that make this gadget appealing for a remote worker, according to Make Life Click, and it's also a budget-friendly option at $49.99 from Amazon.
Amazon reviews include many positive comments about using this Sarevile headset for work-from-home use. Shoppers love its audio quality, quick setup, and impressive battery life. Sarevile claims that this device can last 35 hours of calls or 60 hours of music on a full charge, and that its battery will be at 100% after two hours of charging. The headset also has onboard controls for volume adjustments, a rotating microphone you can hide when not in use, and the ability to connect to two devices at once via Bluetooth. It earned an average rating of 4.4 stars across more than 6,000 reviews.
Mo Cuishle MO-BLT-010 Shiatsu neck and back massager
Even with all the precautions that you can take, you're bound to experience some body pains when working for several hours in your home office. Massage devices can help, and the Mo Cuishle MO-BLT-010 is more convenient than a massage gun because you won't have to hold it. You can wear it around your neck to also target your shoulders, or around your waist to target your back. You'll also be able to choose between three speeds, and with its eight nodes that deliver a Shiatsu-based massage, it's an alternative to going to a therapist if you don't have time, according to CNN Underscored. It's also more affordable at only $49.99 on Amazon.
According to Amazon shoppers, who have given this product an average score of 4.4 stars after more than 40,400 reviews, this easy-to-use Mo Cuishle massager instantly helps ease muscle pain and tension in various parts of the body. While you can't move around as it needs to be plugged in, it's something you can bring to the living room or the bedroom after your work hours. The gadget also has an infrared heating option, and it's made of breathable mesh and PU leather, so it's easy to clean after each session.
Levoit Core Mini air purifier
Air purifiers will keep your home office fresh, creating an environment that's conducive to concentration and productivity. For a device you can place on your desk, consider the Levoit Core Mini, which is only 6.5 inches wide and 10.4 inches tall, and priced at only $49.99 on Amazon. It's designed for rooms of up to 72 square feet, but according to Air Purifier First, it still delivers solid performance in a 120-square-foot room. The review added that this is one of the quietest models that it has tested, so it won't disturb you while you focus on your work.
This Levoit air purifier features three filters. A pre-filter captures dust and hair, a main filter targets finer pollutants, and an activated carbon filter deals with odors and fumes. Amazon shoppers said that after turning on this gadget, there's a nearly instant improvement in air quality, with customers also claiming that it has helped them manage their allergies and remove unwanted smells. The generally positive feedback is reflected in the air purifier's average rating of 4.6 stars based on more than 43,100 reviews.
How we chose these gadgets to upgrade your home office
For this roundup, we selected gadgets available on Amazon for accessibility. They all have an average rating of at least 4.2 stars on the platform, with at least 1,000 reviews. This is to make sure that their high ratings are legitimate, because even if their retail prices are under $50, we want you to get the best value for your money.
To explain why we tagged these products as gadgets to upgrade your home office, we focused on the features that will be most helpful to people working from home. To further support our selections, we showcased reviews from Amazon's customers, as well as from professional websites and channels.