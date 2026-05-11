10 Gadgets Under $50 To Upgrade Your Home Office

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Whether you're a work-from-home professional, a business owner, or you occasionally need to study some files over the weekend, you should always be on the lookout for opportunities to upgrade your home office. You don't need to break the bank for this, though, as there are budget-friendly gadgets that can boost your productivity or make you more comfortable.

This roundup of 10 devices includes a wireless vertical mouse, a Bluetooth headset that's actually designed for truckers, and a Shiatsu-style neck and back massager. All of these are available on Amazon for under $50, and they may be even more affordable if you catch a discount from the retailer.

To make sure you don't waste your hard-earned cash, we only considered devices with a minimum average rating of 4.2 stars on Amazon with at least 1,000 reviews for a trustworthy average rating. We'll also highlight comments from the platform's shoppers and professional reviews to explain why we included these gadgets in this list.