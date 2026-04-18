5 Of The Best Monitor Arms You Can Buy

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Anyone who spends a significant amount of time at a desk knows how much of a difference the right setup can make. Monitor positioning can go a long way toward making the workday more comfortable, and it can even keep you from destroying your posture. The stand that comes with a monitor is often limited in that regard, but adding a monitor arm to the setup opens up the ability to position the monitor exactly where you need it. A monitor arm can free up a lot of desktop workspace as well.

Monitor arms come in all different build qualities and price points, with key differences coming down to weight capacity, range of motion, and how much space is required for the arm to mount to a desk. Which monitor arm is best for you will come down to what size monitor you use, how wide your desk is, and, of course, your budget. If you need some tips and tricks for monitors or for optimizing desktop setups for space and comfort, it starts with the monitor arm, whether you have one or two monitors.