8 Essential Tips And Tricks For Vertical Monitor Users

Most digital documents are written with a vertical layout, even though our monitors are horizontal. This means you cannot view the whole document on screen at once and are forced to keep scrolling. People often increase their screen area by using two monitors for work or just buying a wider screen. While these methods work well, why not just turn the screen sideways?

Turns out you actually can do that. A PC monitor can be installed vertically, and operating systems like Windows or macOS have a portrait mode option to match this layout. In theory, this turns all the content you view into a vertical layout as well, including applications and websites. The advantages are very obvious; whether you are a coder or simply an office worker, being able to view entire documents on one screen without scrolling sounds wonderful. A vertical monitor is the more natural way to interface with text and information-dense dashboards, and is becoming very popular.

That being said, there is a reason the default setup is horizontal. For anything that's not reading text, the vertical layout actually works against you. Gaming or watching movies, for example, requires a normal screen. Many applications won't even run in portrait mode. Even when it works, there are many things you must keep in mind for a smooth vertical monitor experience. Let's look at the most crucial ones.