Here's What The Green Dot At The Top Of Your Apple TV's Home Screen Means

As it does on an iPhone, the green dot icon on your Apple TV home screen is a privacy indicator that tells you when a connected camera or microphone is active, while an orange dot tells you that a connected camera or microphone is not active. In other words, if the green dot status icon appears, it means an app, such as FaceTime, is currently using the camera and/or microphone connected to your Apple TV device.

Apple TV streaming devices don't have a built-in microphone or camera, nor do they support standard Bluetooth or USB microphones or webcams (though some users have found workarounds for this). Unfortunately, while there are several new features coming with Apple tvOS 27, third-party camera and microphone support isn't among them. However, Apple's Continuity camera feature allows you to use your iPad or iPhone (iPadOS 17 or iOS 17 and above) as a webcam or microphone for your Apple TV 4K device. That setup lets you FaceTime others or use the Apple Music Sing karaoke feature — one of the many cool things you may not know your Apple TV can do.

When you're actively using your iPad or iPhone's microphone or camera with the Continuity feature on your Apple TV 4K device, you'll likely see the green dot icon on your home screen, indicating that the peripheral is active. This should go away when you close the app that's using the camera or microphone, but if not, follow our steps below.