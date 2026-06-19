What Does The Leaf Symbol Mean On Google Maps?

While alternatives to Google Maps certainly exist, it's still one of the most useful travel and navigation apps today throughout the world. This is largely thanks to how efficient it is at what it does — finding the fastest routes and giving you real-time traffic updates — but it's also because of some additional Google Maps features that most people don't know about.

One of these features is eco-friendly routes. If you start navigating and see a leaf symbol alongside the time and distance on Google Maps, it shows that you're taking an eco-friendly route. An eco-friendly route takes into account the traffic, the frequency of steeper areas, your ability to move at constant speeds, and several other factors to ensure you use the least amount of fuel.

This feature only works if the eco-friendly route takes a similar amount of time as the fastest one, though. It might be a bit slower, but there won't be much difference in terms of time. This feature is one of the many ways navigation apps are working to save the environment while also making your daily commute cheaper as a bonus.