Thomas Jane Starred In A Stephen King Horror Movie That Was A Critical Hit

He may not have been seen on screen that much over the last few years, but Thomas Jane appeared in some absolute bangers in the early '00s. Besides taking on the role of Frank Castle before Jon Bernthal became The Punisher, and facing down sharks in the undeniably awful but brilliant blast of a movie that was "Deep Blue Sea," Jane took the lead in the soul-crushing creature feature, "The Mist."

Released in 2007, "The Mist" was adapted from Stephen King's story of the same name, which appeared in his short story collection "Skeleton Crew." Frank Darabont, already familiar with King's work after helming "The Shawshank Redemption" and "The Green Mile," directed the movie, which cast Jane as artist David Drayton, who, along with his son, gets trapped in a supermarket when a mist of unknown origin consumes the town.

In no time at all, creatures from another dimension are snatching up locals while those who remain stand divided over trying to wrap their heads around what kind of forces are at work, and who will suffer the most because of it. In the end, the harrowing watch leads to an ending that leaves "The Mist" as one of the most disturbing sci-fi horror movies ever made, which might be why it became something of a cult hit in the years that followed.