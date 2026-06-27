3 Features Only Samsung Galaxy Watches Have

It has been nearly 13 years since Samsung launched its first smartwatch — the Samsung Galaxy Gear. Although the company gave up on the Gear branding in 2018, it has continued releasing new smartwatches every year. As a result, it has one of the most impressive smartwatch portfolios among Android manufacturers and makes some of the best Wear OS smartwatches. This extensive experience in the smartwatch space has enabled the company to introduce new features ahead of its competitors, some of which have yet to appear on any other mainstream smartwatch.

For example, Samsung is widely known for popularizing a mechanical rotating bezel in its smartwatches. Although the company ditched it for a while and switched to a digital bezel, the feedback from vocal fans and reviewers resulted in the company bringing it back with the Classic line in 2021, and it continues to be a part of the company's latest Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. While the likes of Withings have offered their own version of a mechanical rotating bezel in some of their smartwatches, there are a few Samsung Galaxy Watch features that remain absent from other mainstream smartwatches.