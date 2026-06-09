5 Essential Samsung Galaxy Watch Features That You Have To Enable Yourself

It's possible that you're not getting the most out of your Samsung Galaxy Watch. Looking at the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic as an example, it's got more to it than just providing the time and accessing notifications — you can take advantage of Google Gemini, health metrics, calendar access, and more directly from your device. There's quite a bit packed into Samsung's smart wearable, but users should be aware that not everything is enabled by default.

Ranging from accessibility features that can help users control the device to even monitoring something you may do in your sleep, Galaxy Watch owners may find many of these options downright essential depending on their needs. Fortunately, it's not difficult to go through what each one does and find the settings to enable them. Be aware that specific steps may vary depending on the type of Galaxy Watch you have, what operating system you're running, and may even depend on what cellular provider you use.

It's possible your Watch may not have certain features, but we'll do our best to show you the appropriate steps to check. Once you're done adjusting the capabilities of your device, you may also want to check out some of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch face apps so you can make aesthetic customizations to your wearable.