5 Costco TV Deals That Will Have You Skipping Amazon Prime Day
Buying a new TV can be expensive, especially if you're looking for an option in the premium segment of the market. However, if you're a smart shopper who knows how to be frugal when buying electronics, waiting for a sale can save you money on your TV purchase.
Amazon's 2026 Prime Days are fast approaching, and the e-commerce retailer has already revealed its official dates for 2026, so you don't have to second-guess anymore if you'd planned to grab a few items at discounted prices. If you aren't up to date yet, the sale will be live from June 23 to June 26, 2026, earlier than Amazon's Prime Day dates in 2025.
However, if the only electronic device you want to upgrade in your house during the upcoming Prime Day sale is your smart TV, chances are you might want to skip Amazon's sale altogether this year, because Costco has pretty sweet deals worth considering that are live on its website. If you want to upgrade other gadgets, we've already scoured Costco electronic deals across different categories available this month. We considered the discount, expert opinions, and our own expertise in selecting these Costco TV deals. You can read more about our selection process at the end of the article.
65-inch Samsung S90F
Samsung's S90F is an OLED set that was launched in 2025 as part of the company's flagship lineup. It currently has a great deal at Costco that makes it worth considering if you want an OLED TV for less. When it first hit the market, this model was going for $2,500, which isn't surprising, as it sits below the company's flagship set of 2025.
However, the 65-inch Samsung S90F OLED is currently being sold at Costco for just $1,400, saving you an impressive $1,100 off the launch price. That's a 44 percent discount off the MSRP, which is a great deal. CNET reviewed the S90F, and praised it for matching its pricier and more premium S95F sibling in picture quality, so much so that it was awarded the site's Editor's Choice award.
The Samsung S90F is a set that features a 4K OLED panel with HDR10+ support and a 120 Hz native refresh rate. However, the refresh rate can go up to 144 Hz when gaming, thanks to variable refresh rate, which helps reduce screen tearing. It has 4K AI upscaling to make older low-quality content sharper, and is equipped with a variety of ports, including USB-A and HDMI 2.1. This set runs Samsung's proprietary smart TV operating system, Tizen OS, which includes free TV channels.
65-inch LG C5
LG's C-series TV lineup is known to offer some of the best TVs you can buy, but they don't come cheap. The 65-inch LG C5 was part of the company's high-end models for 2025, and launched at $2,700. However, it currently has a great deal at Costco that makes it worth considering if you want an OLED TV for less.
Despite launching at $2,700, Costco is only asking for $1,400, saving you an impressive $1,300 off the initial price. Since the C5 uses an OLED display, you can expect all the goodies that come with the technology, such as deep blacks, high contrast ratios, and wide viewing angles.
The TV features a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR support (HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision), and comes equipped with a load of gaming-focused features like variable refresh rate, auto-low-latency mode, 0.1 ms response time, and HDMI 2.1 ports. What makes this deal even more worth it is the high rating that the C5 received when it was unveiled. RTings called it an excellent TV for mixed usage, praising its contrast ratios, wide viewing angles, SDR brightness, and vibrant colors. Meanwhile, What Hi-Fi said it offers a "rich, punchy and crisp image" and highlighted its "uncompromising feature set" as one of the biggest selling points.
65-inch Hisense U65QFC
If you have roughly $600 to spare, Costco has heavily discounted the 65-inch Hisense U65QF TV, making it a suitable low-cost option. Hisense launched it at an MSRP of $1,000; however, thanks to Costco's ongoing TV sale, you can get this model for just $550 if you buy it before the deal expires on June 21.
The current deal saves you $450, equal to 45 percent of the set's launch price, which makes it a deal worth considering. The Hisense U65QF is a Mini-LED TV with 4K resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. It supports multiple HDR formats, including HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision.
It comes with the basics, like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet, and is also equipped with four HDMI ports, but only two use the HDMI 2.1 standard (the rest are HDMI 2.0 ports). Techradar reviewed this model, and concluded it punches above its price overall. The site notes that the Hisense U65QF delivers good picture and sound quality, although it comes with a Prime Video-centric Fire TV interface. RTings loved the model's contrast, SDR brightness, and blacks, but noted that it isn't the best for watching content in a bright room due to poor reflection handling.
65-inch TCL QM6K Pro
Another great TV deal at Costco is on the 65-inch TCL QM6K Pro. TCL's QM6K series TVs are entry-level models released in 2025. The company launched the lineup at a starting price of $750. That price got you the smallest 50-inch model, with the 65-inch variant going for $1,000.
However, the 65-inch variant has been heavily discounted at Costco and is selling for $700, $300 less than its MSRP. That means you'll be getting the 65-inch model for less than the MSRP of its smaller 50- and 55-inch variants. This TV has a 4K QD-Mini LED panel with a 144 Hz native refresh rate and support for the major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10+, and HDR10.
Additionally, it's equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports, meaning you can use it as a monitor for gaming on current-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Under the hood, this TV runs Google TV, which gives you access to thousands of apps. CNET says it offers some of the best picture quality for the money, while RTings praises it for being a "well-rounded TV." In our TCL QM6K review, we found the set to be a great option for the price, and were particularly impressed with its deep blacks, good contrast, and plentiful gaming features.
75-inch Samsung The Frame Pro
The last Costco TV deal that might have you skip Prime Day is the 75-inch Samsung The Frame Pro. This TV launched at an MSRP of $3,200. However, Costco is offering an impressive 21 percent discount on this model that knocks down the price of the TV from $3,200 to $2,500. That's $700 off the MSRP.
Samsung's The Frame Pro isn't known for its impeccable picture quality or great gaming features, but if you want a set that looks like a piece of art to complement the rest of your decor, it's definitely worth considering. This model uses a Neo QLED panel with 4K resolution, HDR10+ support, and a native refresh rate of 120 Hz. Equipped with five HDMI 2.1 ports, it can fully take advantage of all the high-end features offered by current-gen consoles.
The 75-inch Samsung Frame Pro runs Samsung's Tizen OS under the hood, which gives you access to different entertainment apps and hundreds of free TV channels. Business Insider praises the model for having "the best picture quality of any art TV," and loves the set's matte screen, which reduces reflections. However, it highlights uneven blacks in certain contexts, and the fact that you have to pay extra to access more art, as its major drawbacks.
Methodology
Picking the best Costco TV deals came down to two things: the amount of discount offered and opinions from experts. To ensure we point you to the best TV deals possible, we only considered models that were discounted by at least 20 percent from their original MSRP. However, before recommending a given model, we also dug around the web to find opinions from experts to make sure we avoided products with poor ratings.
All the TVs on this list are on sale at Costco as of the time of this writing. Some deals might expire in the next few days, while others will run through the end of June, so prices we've indicated might not be the same by the time you read this.