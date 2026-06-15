5 Costco TV Deals That Will Have You Skipping Amazon Prime Day

Buying a new TV can be expensive, especially if you're looking for an option in the premium segment of the market. However, if you're a smart shopper who knows how to be frugal when buying electronics, waiting for a sale can save you money on your TV purchase.

Amazon's 2026 Prime Days are fast approaching, and the e-commerce retailer has already revealed its official dates for 2026, so you don't have to second-guess anymore if you'd planned to grab a few items at discounted prices. If you aren't up to date yet, the sale will be live from June 23 to June 26, 2026, earlier than Amazon's Prime Day dates in 2025.

However, if the only electronic device you want to upgrade in your house during the upcoming Prime Day sale is your smart TV, chances are you might want to skip Amazon's sale altogether this year, because Costco has pretty sweet deals worth considering that are live on its website. If you want to upgrade other gadgets, we've already scoured Costco electronic deals across different categories available this month. We considered the discount, expert opinions, and our own expertise in selecting these Costco TV deals. You can read more about our selection process at the end of the article.