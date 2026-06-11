9 Costco Electronics Deals To Look Out For In June 2026
We've tagged several reasons to buy your electronics from Costco, and one of them is the chance to take advantage of significant discounts. There are always some new offers on the retailer's website, and to give you a glimpse of what to expect, we've rounded up some interesting bargains for June 2026.
Among the Costco electronics that we've included in this article are a security camera kit with solar panels, popular devices from Apple and Samsung, and an outdoor audio system. They're all on sale, but some of these deals will expire within the month, which means you need to hurry with your purchases if you don't want to miss out on the savings.
To support our selections for this roundup, we highlight the specifications and features that make each device worth buying. We also gathered reviews from trustworthy websites and channels that provide deeper insights on why you shouldn't pass up these Costco electronics deals.
HP Sprocket Select portable photo printer
While you can save all the pictures that you take on cloud storage, physical prints still hit different. The HP Sprocket Select, which is on sale at Costco for $79.99, down from its original price of $129.99, is a portable photo printer powered by Zero Ink (ZINK) technology, so it doesn't require messy cartridges. The gadget applies heat to ZINK photo paper to produce color, and according to Tech Advisor, each print only takes about 40 seconds. You can bring the device with you anywhere, as it weighs only about .04 pounds, so you can print pictures at any time.
This HP photo printer connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, but you can customize your pictures before printing them through the HP Sprocket app. Tech Advisor said that the app is one of the biggest benefits of the HP Sprocket Select because of the frames, filters, and other personalization elements that you can add to your photos. You'll have plenty of fun before the gadget needs recharging, as it's rated for up to 29 prints on a full charge, and it takes about two hours to charge from 0% to 100%. Every purchase of the device also comes with 55 sheets of Zink photo paper with sticky backs.
TP-Link Tapo TC82 solar-powered security camera kit
If you're planning to install outdoor security cameras around your home, you should consider buying the TP-Link Tapo kit. The bundle, which includes three solar-powered security cameras, is down to $124.99 on Costco from its original price of $159.99. It comes with a bracket for each camera and solar panel pair, as mentioned by tech YouTuber Carlos Correia, so you won't have to place the components in different areas. The only requirements are that you can drill a few holes, your home's Wi-Fi reaches the device, and that the solar panel should be exposed to sunlight. Correia mentioned that the batteries remain at 100% even after a few gloomy days, though, so manually recharging them won't be necessary often.
The security cameras in this TP-Link kit capture video at 2K resolution, and you'll be able to view it through the Tapo app on your smartphone. They come with LED spotlights and color night vision so that you can clearly see what's happening when it's dark outside, and motion detection alerts to signal any suspicious activity. They're also security cameras with local storage as they support microSD cards, though there's an option to sign up for paid cloud storage.
Apple AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds
The Apple AirPods Pro 3 are the latest release of the brand's premium wireless earbuds, and they're on sale at Costco for $199.99 from $249. They come with several upgrades from their predecessor, including Apple Intelligence-powered features such as heart rate sensing and Live Translation. The wireless earbuds also offer five ear tip options for a better chance of finding the perfect fit, and a battery life of up to eight hours on a single charge and up to 24 hours with their charging case.
Our review of the Apple AirPods 3 after three months of use highlights its improved sound quality and more effective noise cancellation, which are echoed by PCMag. We also flagged the IP57 rating for water and dust resistance for the wireless earbuds and their charging case, for extra durability. They're worth buying, and even more so if you're deep in the Apple ecosystem because of their compatibility with the brand's other devices, according to PCMag. You need to hurry if you want to access the savings, though, as this deal ends within the month.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm) smartwatch
We included the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 as one of the cheaper Android smartwatch alternatives to the Apple Watch, especially if you're able to get the wearable device at a lower price. Now's your chance as its 40mm model is available on Costco for $269.99, down from $329.99 originally, and you'll even get two wireless chargers with your purchase. It features a new look that's slimmer than its predecessor, with TechRadar heaping praise on the minimalist design and highlighting the usefulness of the Now Bar, which lets you easily access tasks running in the background.
TechRadar's review also focused on the presence of Google's Gemini as one of the essential Samsung Galaxy Watch features on this device, as the AI-powered assistant is very useful for a wide range of tasks. This Samsung smartwatch is also an accurate fitness tracker with helpful functions like Advanced Sleep Coaching to help reduce restless nights, Running Coach to give you real-time feedback while you're out on a run, and Vascular Load to monitor your stress levels.
MSI MAG401QR gaming monitor
The MSI MAG401QR is a relatively affordable ultrawide monitor at its original price of $339.99, but it's currently even cheaper at $289.99 on Costco until right before the month ends. It features a 40-inch screen with QHD resolution, along with an up to 155Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time that are suitable for gaming, according to Display Ninja's review. The monitor's 21:9 aspect ratio is compatible with most modern video games for an extended field of view, but the extra screen space can also help increase productivity, Display Ninja said. For example, you'll be able to see more of your workspace during video or audio editing, and you can place more apps and tabs side by side when you're multitasking.
To further elevate your gaming experience, you can use MSI's Gaming Intelligence app to adjust the various settings of this MSI monitor. It also offers a Night Vision mode for games with lots of dark areas and heavy shadows, HDR support that creates sharper details and more vivid colors, and anti-flicker and blue-light reduction technologies to keep your eyes comfortable even after several hours of play.
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar
Buying a soundbar is an easy way to upgrade your TV's audio. On Costco's website, you can currently buy the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) for $369.99, down from its sticker price of $499.99, but you have to act fast because the discount ends soon. This is a deal that you wouldn't want to miss because we've tagged this gadget as one of the best TV soundbars for audiophiles, as it delivers impressive sound despite its smaller size compared to other options in the market. It even supports Dolby Atmos despite no up-firing or side-firing drivers, making this compact Sonos soundbar a solid choice for smaller spaces.
In our review of the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), we said the soundbar built upon everything that was great about its predecessor. This is a sentiment shared by What Hi-Fi, which described the device as the best Dolby Atmos soundbar among similarly sized and priced models. The gadget promises excellent clarity for dialogue, allows streaming from your favorite music service, and is compatible with Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant so that it can also function as your smart speaker in the living room.
Apple iPad (A16, 256GB) tablet
We selected the Apple iPad A16 as the best iPad for most people in 2026, and you have the chance to buy the 128GB model of the gadget for $299.99 on Costco instead of its original price of $349. Laptop Mag said the same thing in its review of the device because of its balance of price and performance, so if you're thinking of buying an Apple tablet or upgrading from an older model of the iPad, you'll have to proceed with your purchase quickly because there's not a lot of time left before this deal expires.
This iPad features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display that's sharp and bright, a battery that lasted more than 11 hours in Laptop Mag's testing, a 12MP front camera with Center Stage that keeps you in the frame during video calls, and a 12MP Wide camera at the back that can record 4K videos. Laptop Mag also found that the tablet ran much faster than its predecessor, and there were no issues in using it for everyday tasks such as online browsing and watching streaming content. Meanwhile, we recommended pairing the device with the Apple Pencil USB-C and the Magic Keyboard Folio, as these iPad accessories will further expand its capabilities.
Oura Ring 4 smart ring
If you want to keep track of your health metrics but you want to avoid wearing a smartwatch, a smart ring is a fine alternative. Oura tops our list of the major smart ring brands, and its latest model, the Oura Ring 4, is on sale for Costco members for $399.99 instead of $499.99. You'll also get two wireless chargers with your purchase of this wearable device, which offers up to eight days of battery life, as well as a free membership for your first month.
Our review of the Oura Ring 4 showcases the gadget's comprehensive tracking features, including heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen sensing, and its excellent analytics via the Oura app that present data in a way that will be helpful in your fitness journey. Wired's review of the smart ring focuses on its improvements over its previous model, including improved accuracy, a more comfortable fit with sensors recessed inside the device's body, and app updates that make it more useful and accessible. If you're sold on the Oura Ring 4, you should know that the deal expires right before the month ends.
Volt Ohm 4.1 outdoor audio system
For high-quality ambient sound in your garden or backyard, the VOLT OHM 4.1 outdoor audio system could be what you need. It comes with a streaming amplifier, a subwoofer, four satellite speakers, a remote control, and a 100-foot cable. The entire system is easy to install, as demonstrated by lifestyle YouTuber Rebecca Brand in her review, and she also showed how easy it is to connect your smartphone to the streaming amplifier via Bluetooth to start playing music.
The amplifier of this VOLT outdoor audio system comes with a protective cover, and it should be placed in a shed or anywhere safe from the elements. Everything else is weatherproof, though, with materials and designs that are water-resistant and durable. You'll be able to place the speakers and subwoofer anywhere you want, for a nice distribution of sound while keeping the gadgets discreet if you want them to be. The package is on sale at Costco for $999.99, down from $1,199.99, but you need to act fast because the deal ends soon.
How we chose these Costco electronics deals
For this roundup of Costco electronic deals, the offers are all available in June 2026, though some of them will expire before the month ends. We also only considered offers with discounts of at least about 15% either on the product's original price on Costco, if provided, or on their suggested retail price. To make sure that you won't be disappointed by the Costco tech products that we've listed in this article, we gathered professional reviews that recommended them for purchase.