9 Costco Electronics Deals To Look Out For In June 2026

We've tagged several reasons to buy your electronics from Costco, and one of them is the chance to take advantage of significant discounts. There are always some new offers on the retailer's website, and to give you a glimpse of what to expect, we've rounded up some interesting bargains for June 2026.

Among the Costco electronics that we've included in this article are a security camera kit with solar panels, popular devices from Apple and Samsung, and an outdoor audio system. They're all on sale, but some of these deals will expire within the month, which means you need to hurry with your purchases if you don't want to miss out on the savings.

To support our selections for this roundup, we highlight the specifications and features that make each device worth buying. We also gathered reviews from trustworthy websites and channels that provide deeper insights on why you shouldn't pass up these Costco electronics deals.